Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Opponents of DISC-2022 Push Back against Another Project, June 2022 Timeline

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space
(20) Comments
161 Views
Share:

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – While Councilmember Will Arnold pointed out the planning for Innovation Parks in Davis began in October of 2010 when the City Council established the Innovation Park Task Force, opponents of the previous bill spoke out against the new project and its timeline.

“I suppose you could argue that [the timing of] five months from right now to when the city council will need to have a public hearing is compressed,” Arnold said.  “I would disagree with that.  I think by any reasonable measure of time, that five months is perfectly adequate for us to get what we need for this proposal.”

Public Comment

But for members of the public who opposed the first DISC project, this is again a rush job that adheres to developer timelines not the community’s needs.

Jeff Barbosa said, “I’m surprised, but I’m not shocked, that less than one year since voters rejected DISC — despite being outspent by the developers — we are seeing another version of this project, that we just voted on in November.”

He said one of the reasons it was rejected was “concern about negative impacts.”  He said, “Those concerns have not been addressed.  This proposal will only add to the traffic in that area and along Mace Blvd, Second Street, and Alhambra.”

Finally he said, “This processing timeline may be convenient for the applicant, but it’s not adequate for serious review by the commissions and community.  Necessarily rushing the timeline benefits with developer, not the city, and it could prevent additional committee hearings on critical issues that arise.”

Roberta Millstein noted that two years ago many complained about a rushed timeline, and said, “unfortunately I’m seeing that same mistake made.”

She said, “Again, there’s only time for each commission to see the project once.  There’s no time for them to review the EIR, and I think that’s a problem.  And again, this was a problem last time and commissions ended up having to rush through and have multiple meetings — extra meetings — in order to do it.”

She noted that there are “substantial changes to look at,” arguing that it’s not just a smaller version of the previous proposal.

Ron Oertel said that what really bothers him is that the original EIR itself “stated that it’s going to create more jobs than housing.  And that would be true of this one, too, if the commercial is successful. So why are the same people who are concerned about housing pushing this proposal?”

Pam Gunnell said, “If the city truly wants good planning, then DISC-2 is the antithesis of that.  The proposed housing is located in the far Northeast corner, the furthest point in the project from any connection to the city.  Why is the council even entertaining a proposal that would allow such extreme peripheral housing? We have a general plan predicated on not sprawling. We have a citizenry that clearly has voiced their support for infill both in terms of the environment and the future fiscal health of the city. It’s crucial that the city use existing infrastructure and not sprawl.”

Larry Guenther said, “It is distressing repeatedly to see the city bend its timeline and process to the will of a development applicant. Given the direction sought by the initiative, put forward by the commissioners and other community members in mid-2020, the timeline for the DISC 2.0 Project outlined in staff recommendation goes in precisely the opposite direction. It severely limits commission input, and asks for that input before the documents for the project are complete.”

He added, “There always seems to be a rush to get large development projects on for the next ballot.”

Alan Pryor, quoting from the staff report, said “… all of the advisory recommendations were provided to the planning commission and city council as part of the project staff report.”

He then said, “This is a very misleading statement.”

He explained that, “In fact, due to the extremely late release date of the final EIR, many commissions were forced to scramble and hold special meetings in order to submit their recommended baseline features for consideration, but even after doing so, staff then refused to provide any comments to the recommendations from the NRC, the Open Space Commission and the Bicycle and Transportation Commission in both the staff reports to the Planning Commission and to the council — claiming that there was not sufficient time for the staff to analyze them or provide comments.”

Heather Caswell said, “Our city government is being asked to create a special zoning disposition to the existing zoning of the DISC land so that Buzz Oates, a multi-billion dollar development company, can reap enormous benefit built around this development. This billion dollar development company has no legal rights to this rezoning. Our city has no obligation to grant it.”

She added, “There is no question that another multi-billion dollar development with benefit Buzz [Oates], which already manages and bills for 25 million square feet of commercial space in California.”  She continued, “But I need to remind the public — and you, our council — that you were not elected to serve a billion dollar private development company. The question is for us is whether it benefits the people of the city that you are the city officials who are sworn to serve.  The answer to that question remains a resounding, ‘No.’”

Eileen Samitz added, “It is hard to believe that yet another version of the DISC project is making yet another attempt for approval.”  She argued the original intent for the Ramos developers “was for this to be only a commercial tech park for revenue generation for the city.  But then there was the bait and switch by the developers to shoe horn in 850 housing units in the middle of this industrial commercial park. So the housing component has significantly diminished the net revenue generation of the commercial component.”

She continued, “Now the Ramos Developers are returning with yet another bait and switch — with the project eliminating over 63% of the research office and development lab, and also eliminating 38% of the advanced manufacturing prototyping and product testing commercial components.

“So the public needs to know that this is just another charade by the developers, which would bring costs to the city rather than the revenue that it was supposed to generate.”

Colin Walsh said “this time there is a new problem.  While there are forward thinking plans that were answered, the staff is asking to limit commission input to a single commission meeting, and to disallow any commission subcommittee review.  To be clear, the subcommittees allow [commissions] to dig deeper into the issues and come up with more solid recommendations.”

He argued, “In order for us to do a thoughtful analysis, we’re going to need to get the information from the developer.  We’re going to need to have a subcommittee that meets on it, analyzes it, and then brings it back to the commission as a whole.”

Council Decision

The council ultimately adhered to the proposed timeline, although they allowed for subcommittees to make recommendations with commission feedback on the EIR, with any and all of those recommendations due by December 31.

Post-Meeting Public Input

For Colin Walsh while an improvement over staff’s proposal, it did not go far enough.

“Thank goodness (Will) Arnold and (Lucas) Frerichs pushed back on staff’s attempts to limit commission input, and allow the commissions some opportunity to analyze the project,” Walsh told the Vanguard later.  “It’s a shame the staff so clearly devalued the work of the City Commissions.”

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

20 thoughts on “Opponents of DISC-2022 Push Back against Another Project, June 2022 Timeline”

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            I can read yours. You were attempting to counter Ron Glick’s comment by saying the opposite, but you ended up saying the same thing.

        2. Keith Olsen

          Well you obviously got it, so my attempt worked.  In my response the ‘usual suspects’ are the people pushing for the project.

          But I could’ve worded it better, I’ll give you that.

        3. Ron Glick

          Funny, I didn’t advocate for this project the last time it came up. You would be hard pressed to find anything I said that supported it back then. I even turned down a yes lawn sign when it was offered. BTW, I also don’t say I’m a yes here.

          If I’m being predictable its only in that I’m poking fun at the opposition and pointing out the absurdity of their arguments that are obviously consequences of Measure D.

  2. Ron Glick

    “It is distressing repeatedly to see the city bend its timeline and process to the will of development applicant.”

    An unintended consequence of Measure J is that the date of the election ends up driving the timeline. All the people who complained about the timeline supported Measure D. They want it both ways. They want an election but they also want to delay the project the timeline. Remember we are 21 years since the passage of Measure J and not one project has broken ground under the ordinance. Complaining that the timeline is too short is laughable.

    We recently had an election about a similar project, in the same location, with a larger footprint. The election is nine months away. That is adequate time for a vigorous debate. My guess is that not one of these people will change from being opposed no matter what gets proposed.

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      “An unintended consequence of Measure J is that the date of the election ends up driving the timeline”

      Made this point in the newsletter this morning. They do in fact want it both ways – they want their vote, and want to complain that the vote has to adhere to a schedule that is not entirely driven by the public.

      But at the end of the day, the voters make the decision to vote yay or nay, there will be vigorous debate as you note, and the opposition is not disadvantaged by the process.

  3. Tim Keller

    Funny that they complain BOTH about a project that brings more jobs than housing, and also that the project was changed last time to include housing….

    No project is going to please any of these folk, and people like me who want to see reasonable development aren’t organized like these guys are….  I might have commented on this matter…. But didn’t even know the issue was being discussed.     And that is the problem in this town.    The “we oppose building everything” coalition Is just so well organized that their impact is disproportionate to their actual footprint in the population.

    I would urge any city staff or officials to simply ignore these comments from this gang.    This same list of people are against every development in this town, and the calls for more time and process are a lie. No amount of time or process will satisfy them.   They will be against this proposal after the process just like they are now, and we ALL know that.

  4. Tim Keller

    I want to add, because it still makes me crazy when I hear it about this project “creating jobs”

    This project isn’t going to “create” any jobs except for the temporary construction jobs to build it.

    The companies that inhabit this park are creating those jobs, and there are only TWO categories of companies who would set up shop in a development like this:

    1) Big companies who want access to our well educated residents

    2) Startup companies who are founded by our well educated residents, and who want to employ our well educated residents

    What does that mean?   That this project is not “bringing”  jobs to this town: it is keeping jobs from LEAVING this town.   The people, for the most part, are already here.

    whoever the traffic consultant is who said in the previous EIR that most of the people working here would be traveling in from sac should be fired.   The only way that would actually be the case would be if this project changed to focus less on high-tech companies, and more on low-wage manufacturing or wares something like that.    The startups that I work with source their labor from davis, and in the few cases where someone is not currently living in davis, it is only because they have been displaced from Davis for lack of housing.

    We REALLY need to stop pushing our companies and our talent out of town.    This same opposition group complains that UCD is “pushing students off campus and into town” when the campus doesn’t develop more student housing on campus.   Well that is EXACTLY what the opposition is doing to the citizens of davis and the industry of davis – choking off supply so that it is forced to go elsewhere.  It happened to my last company, it is happening to this day, and it is time that we stop letting the most lucrative potential components of our economy just slip away.  It makes me sick.

    1. Ron Oertel

      That this project is not “bringing”  jobs to this town: it is keeping jobs from LEAVING this town.

      Quite possibly the most outlandish claim that’s ever been made on this blog.

      Of course it would add jobs (if the commercial portion is actually successful).  If you’re claiming otherwise, where are those jobs located now?

      whoever the traffic consultant is who said in the previous EIR that most of the people working here would be traveling in from sac should be fired.

      Probably don’t need a parking lot, then. In any case, I love it when development backers start complaining about their own traffic consultants.

      The startups that I work with source their labor from davis, and in the few cases where someone is not currently living in davis, it is only because they have been displaced from Davis for lack of housing.

      If they were already living in Davis, how/when were they “displaced”? Did they have to move “after” starting to work at your small company?

      And when more jobs (than housing) is added as a result of this proposal (if it was actually successful), where are those (new) people going to live?

      Let me know when you want a tour of available commercial sites within the city (e.g., at 2nd and Pena).

      1. Ron Oertel

        Let me know when you want a tour of available commercial sites within the city (e.g., at 2nd and Pena).

        By the way, it should be <em>even easier (than it was last time)</em> to accommodate this within the city, given the reduced-size of the commercial component of the proposal.

        2. Ron Oertel

          There has been, for as long as I have been here, a constant exodus of companies and talent.  I can name multiple companies where the founders and employees all live in davis, yet work elsewhere, like in west sac, Dixon, Fairfield etc..   My own last company was the same.  I founded it here, I lived here, and I commuted elsewhere because we didnt have the space.

          So (even using your own words), those jobs never existed in Davis.

          And now you also stating that (despite existing employees being “displaced” because of lack of housing), you actually stayed in Davis and commuted “elsewhere”.

          Which is it – a lack of commercial space, or a lack of housing?

          I fully support less parking in this development actually.   I want walkable / bikeable and good transit links.  I also want it really dense and with as much housing-on-top-of-commercial as humanly possible.

          What you “want” is irrelevant, and has nothing to do with the proposal.

          Your statement implies that the traffic consultant was “mine” which indicates that you think I’m somehow on the inside of this project….

          Your current landlord is the primary developer behind this proposal, and had previously assured you that they would provide “fully-equipped” lab space at the new location.  Again, this was reported by YOU.

          Are they still promising such space for you at the new location?  And, has it been cut “in half”?

          I’m a member of the community, someone who unlike you, lives VERY close to this project. 

          Where/when did I state anything about where I live (or any other information regarding how any individual might be connected to Davis)?  That was posted by someone else.  In any case, I’m not going to engage in sharing of personal information about myself, or anyone else (unless they share it themselves on here).  Doing so is nothing more than an attempt to discount what others state.  And even if it’s not personally shared, it seems that others take it upon themselves to do it “for you”, with the Vanguard’s blessing.  At that point, the conversation becomes about the individual, rather than the subject matter. Apparently by design.

          In any case, please let me know if you want to discuss the glaring examples of existing, available commercial space located within the city, including space very near this proposal.

          Should be even easier to accommodate the so-called “commercial demand” for this significantly-reduced proposal – within the city.

          (This comment was posted in the wrong location, and should have been posted under Tim Keller’s 8:34 a.m., comment, below. Too late to fix it, since it also includes quotes which don’t transfer easily.)

      2. Tim Keller

        If you’re claiming otherwise, where are those jobs located now?

        There has been, for as long as I have been here, a constant exodus of companies and talent.  I can name multiple companies where the founders and employees all live in davis, yet work elsewhere, like in west sac, Dixon, Fairfield etc..   My own last company was the same.  I founded it here, I lived here, and I commuted elsewhere because we didnt have the space.

        I would love to be able to re-patriate some of those companies, but that is harder than just not losing them in the first place.   So at the very minimum, we need to stop losing the new ones.

        Probably don’t need a parking lot, then. In any case, I love it when development backers start complaining about their own traffic consultants.

        I fully support less parking in this development actually.   I want walkable / bikeable and good transit links.  I also want it really dense and with as much housing-on-top-of-commercial as humanly possible.

        And Ron your tinfoil hat is showing when you say things like “development backers.. own traffic consultants”.     I’m a member of the community, someone who unlike you, lives VERY close to this project.   Your statement implies that the traffic consultant was “mine” which indicates that you think I’m somehow on the inside of this project…. Sorry to bust your conspiracy bubble, but there are lots of people who support growth who aren’t developers.

        Some of us JUST want a place for the high-tech companies who start here to live… along with the employees of those ventures.   Is that so much to ask?

    2. Keith Y Echols

       Startup companies who are founded by our well educated residents, and who want to employ our well educated residents.

      If a startup company is moving into a new facility, in all likelihood it’s growing.  If it’s growing it’s creating new jobs.  In my experience with startups that usually means bringing in outside workers.  Yes the primary workers will still be the scientists and engineers; they are usually the core workers.  But as companies grow you start to employ more and more business people…which usually comes from the outside.

      Big companies who want access to our well educated residents

      Aren’t those companies that move here and employ those residents creating new jobs?  Maybe not newly employed residents.  Also, any big company that moves here is going to bring along a significant number of new employees to work here.

       few cases where someone is not currently living in davis, it is only because they have been displaced from Davis for lack of housing.

      This is more than just a few cases and probably the primary reason new workers will be commuting here (if economic growth ever happens here).  You’ll see a mix of people coming from Sac and likely North North Davis (Woodland).

      1. Ron Glick

        I always find it odd that there is a debate about the virtue of adding jobs. Davis is the only place I’ve ever lived where people want to debate whether job creation is a good thing. In my mind its a through the looking glass kind of debate.

        I’ll admit I’m a simpleton on this issue. People having jobs good. People unemployed bad.

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for