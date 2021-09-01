Rolling Out the Sponsors For the Vanguard Awards Gala

The event will be held a week from today in Sacramento – September 8 at 6 pm.
Tickets are still available here.
Sponsorships are still available here.
Event Sponsors:
- Paul Boylan, Esq.
- Bendich Charitable Trust
Social Justice Champion:
- Friends of Lionel Tholmer
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Sponsorship:
Lindsey Weston
Tia Will and Robert Canning
Mark Reichel, Attorney at Law
Pamela Price For DA
Diana Becton, Contra Costa DA
Jean Miller
ACLU of Yolo County
Bill Julian
Jeff Adachi Sponsorship:
Nora Oldwin
Josh Kaizuka, Law Offices
Adante Pointer, Law Offices
LCLAA – Sacramento
Cruz Reynoso Sponsorship:
Saatyaki Amin
Akagi Law
Chesa Boudin, San Francisco DA
Davis Phoenix Coalition
Senator Scott Wiener
Yolo People Power
Joseph Tully, Attorney at Law
UC Davis
Holly Delaney Cole/ Orlando E. Smith
Lucas Frerichs, Davis Vice Mayor
Robb Davis
Evelyn and Harvey Greenwald.
