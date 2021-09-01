Breaking News
Rolling Out the Sponsors For the Vanguard Awards Gala

Breaking News, Court Watch, Yolo County
The event will be held a week from today in Sacramento – September 8 at 6 pm.

Tickets are still available here.

Sponsorships are still available here.

Event Sponsors:

  • Paul Boylan, Esq.
  • Bendich Charitable Trust

Social Justice Champion:

  • Friends of Lionel Tholmer

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Sponsorship:

Lindsey Weston

Tia Will and Robert Canning

Mark Reichel, Attorney at Law

Pamela Price For DA

Diana Becton, Contra Costa DA

Jean Miller

ACLU of Yolo County

Bill Julian

Jeff Adachi Sponsorship:

Nora Oldwin

Josh Kaizuka, Law Offices

Adante Pointer, Law Offices

LCLAA – Sacramento

Cruz Reynoso Sponsorship:

Saatyaki Amin

Akagi Law

Chesa Boudin, San Francisco DA

Davis Phoenix Coalition

Senator Scott Wiener

Yolo People Power

Joseph Tully, Attorney at Law

UC Davis

Holly Delaney Cole/ Orlando E. Smith

Lucas Frerichs, Davis Vice Mayor

Robb Davis

Evelyn and Harvey Greenwald.

