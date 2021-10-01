COVID-19 Outbreak At CDCR’s North Kern State Prison Worsens, Total Active Cases Near 150

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This report is written by the Covid In-Custody Project — an independent journalism project that partners with the Davis Vanguard to bring reporting on the pandemic in California’s county jails and Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) to the public eye. Refer to our website to view and download the raw data.

As of Oct. 1, there are 50,806 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the CDCR system, 207 of which have been confirmed in the past two weeks. 213 cases remain active in custody. There have been 240 deaths across the CDCR system thus far.

Overall, 17 CDCR facilities out of 35 have active COVID-19 cases in custody.

The outbreak at North Kern State Prison (NKSP) has significantly worsened. There have been more 21 cases in just the past two days, bringing the total to 147 cases active in custody.

Wasco State Prison’s (WSP) outbreak has improved, with a decrease of 13 cases, and 36 cases active in custody.

The outbreak at California City Correctional Facility (CAC) has remained relatively the same, with one less case and overall 7 cases active in custody.

North Kern State Prison (NKSP) has tested the most patients in the past 14 days, 94 percent of its population.

Deuel Vocational Institution (DVI) has tested the least patients in the past two weeks, zero percent of its population.

75,875 patients have been fully vaccinated, a vaccination rate of 76 percent. 1,913 patients have been partially vaccinated. The staff vaccination rate has increased to 58 percent, with 38,454 staff members fully vaccinated and 2,321 partially vaccinated.

Source: https://covidincustody.org/data -> Access Raw Data Files -> CDCR

By Aparna Komarla & Yasmeen Khan

—

Contact: Aparna Komarla (apkomarla@ucdavis.edu)