Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Judge Denies Second Motion by Defense to Provide Mental Health Counseling

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Vanguard Court Watch
Leave a comment
9 Views
Share:

By Ava Schwartzapfel 

 

RIVERSIDE, CA – A motion for mental health diversion for Stevy Galvan was formally denied by Judge Otis Sterling this Tuesday at the Larson Justice Center in Riverside County Superior Court.

 

The judge simply stated he didn’t believe Galvan had mental health problems.

 

The defense had previously filed such a motion but Deputy District Attorney Lauren Donovan, objected. 

 

Galvan’s defense team, led by Assistant Public Defender Jeffrey Economides, had filed this second motion with the hope of getting the defendant the treatment they think he requires— to no avail. 

 

Galvan, present and out of custody, was originally brought in on charges of indecent exposure and false imprisonment. However this hearing was strictly regarding his eligibility for a Mental Health Diversion program. 

 

DDA Donovan remains insistent that this program is not right for this defendant. 

 

Her primary point was that Galvan has yet to be indicted on these specific charges, stating that someone should not be doing such a program if they may not even be, or are not, guilty. 

 

The second argument she noted is that it is not confirmed that the defendant even needs mental health counseling or treatment and believes that he would not benefit from such a program. 

 

Donovan added any evidence, or lack thereof, that the prosecution has encountered since the last court date has only enforced her firm belief that this is not an appropriate or suitable resolution of this case. 

 

In response to these points that the prosecution laid down, defense counsel Economides restated his reasoning for promoting Mental Health Diversion for his client. 

 

He said the purpose for increased diversion for individuals with mental health disorders is to mitigate their entry and re-entry to the court system, and eventually protect society. Based on these stances, the defense stated, Galvan is an appropriate candidate for this program. 

 

After a relatively brief but intense procession of events, Judge Sterling stated that he was not persuaded that the defendant has a mental health condition and based on these facts is not a suitable candidate for a Mental Health Diversion program.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for