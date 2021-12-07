REPORT: Insurrectionist Movement Should Not Be Ignored, ‘Clearer Picture’ of Jan. 6 Attackers Needed

By Delilah Hammons

CHICAGO, IL – Robert Pape, authoring a report in The University of Chicago Project on Security and Threats (CPOST), suggested society needs to know more about the American insurrectionist movement, and warned why it can’t be ignored.

Insurrection is defined as “a usually violent attempt to take control of a government” and insurrectionist is defined as “an act or instance of revolting against civil authority or an established government” according to Merriam Webster dictionary.

“We need a clearer picture of the type of person who attacked the Capitol and what led them to action. Moreover, we need to know how many Americans today support the use of violence to preserve the Trump presidency—the cause most associated with the insurrectionist movement, and who or what most influences this group,” said Pape.

CPOST has spent the last six months updating the demographic studies every two to three weeks based on the nearly 600 Americans who were arrested for the Jan. 6 attack at the capitol for the purpose of creating a current and complete picture of the mass political movement that has violence at its core.

Pape wrote “One might have expected fires to fade, the FBI arrests to have a chilling impact on violence to support Trump, or the de-platforming of Trump himself from Facebook and Twitter to lower the temperature,” before explaining what actually happened.

A survey fielded by NORC, at the University of Chicago, discovered the following “that nine percent of Americans…believe the ‘Use of force is justified to restore Donald J. Trump to the presidency. More than a fourth of adults agree, in varying degrees, that, ‘The 2020 election was stolen, and Joe Biden is an illegitimate president.’”

Pape explained that “today’s 21 million adamant supporters of insurrection also have the dangerous potential for violent mobilization.” This just adds more worry as we approach the upcoming 2022 Mid-term elections and the 2024 Presidential election.

NORC also discovered that 8.1 percent of American adults share both of these two beliefs. They also asked about membership and support for militias and extremist groups. One million know someone in one of the groups, six million show support, seven million own a gun, and lastly three million have US military service.

Pape brought up the question “What’s driving people in the insurrectionist movement?” So the surveys “looked closely at the beliefs, news sources, and party affiliations associated with the 21 million adamant insurrectionists.”

CPOST also has research showing the two central beliefs that many insurrectionists share. “63 percent believe in the Great Replacement: ‘African American people or Hispanic people in our country will eventually have more rights than whites.’ [and] 54 percent support the QAnon cabal conspiracy, that ‘A secret group of Satan-worshipping pedophiles is ruling the US government.’”

Pape said the report showed “These two fundamental beliefs do not fully overlap, suggesting complex, multiple pathways into the movement.”

Now they know that “we are not dealing with disaffected and unemployed young men, but mainly highly competent, middle-aged American professionals” according to CPOST.

With that in mind, it is becoming more clear that “we are dealing with a mass movement with violence at its core that does not fit earlier patterns of right-wing extremism,” Pape noted.

According to CPOST all of this reinforces their previous findings, stating “All this tells us is that the insurrectionist movement is more mainstream, cross-party, and more complex than many people might like to think, which does not bode well for the” upcoming elections in 2022 and 2024.

“Ironically, the solution may be more local than national. Of the ardent insurrectionists, 47 percent see the Federal Government as an ‘enemy,’ 56 percent feel the same way about state governments, but 73 percent see local governments as non-enemy actors. With the latter being the most trusted sources, mayors could have potentially out-sized influence over the future of the movement,” said Pape.

CPOST also revealed the “Concerning political affiliation, the adamant insurrectionists are not only Republicans. While 51 percent self-identify as members of the Republican Party, 34 percent see themselves as Independents and 10 percent as Democrats.”

But the study shows that “There is remarkable consistency in the responses. Specifically, of the roughly one tenth of those who think force is justified to restore Trump, 90 percent also see Biden as illegitimate, and 68 percent also think force may be needed to preserve America’s traditional way of life.”

Robert Pape concluded the summary of the CPOST report by noting, “understanding American political violence must surely be a national priority if democracy is to hold the line.”

CPOST’s research gives “a clearer picture of the type of person who attacked the Capitol and what led them to action. Moreover, we need to know how many Americans today support the use of violence to preserve the Trump presidency—the cause most associated with the insurrectionist movement, and who or what most influences this group.”