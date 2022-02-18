Breaking News
Host of Peace Officers Testify in Drug Jury Trial

By Michele Chadwick

MODESTO, CA – The jury trial for Daniel Martinez—facing felony possession of drugs with intent to sell—proceeded here Thursday in Stanislaus County Superior Court with a host of law enforcement officers testifying.

Officer Garrett Trevethan, the lead investigator, testified about the events that occurred on Sept. 25, 2020, that resulted in Martinez’s arrest.

Trevethan testified to the evidence found on Martinez’s person when arrested, including a cell phone, digital scale, and a “large freezer bag filled with a white crystal substance that, based on my training experience I believe to be crystal methamphetamine.”

Additionally, the accused had “dozens of tiny plastic baggies,” $1,005 and a key that opened a safe within the motel room on his person, said the officer, adding that he found in the safe “9.20 grams of crystal methamphetamine, more plastic baggies and [another] fully functioning digital scale.”

Earlier in the trial, another officer testified he personally observed the accused coming out of room number 3 at the Oak Motel, but he could not ascertain if the room was registered to him.

Officer Katherine Blum then testified that she “found [narcotics] behind a couch inside of the bedroom, which we believed belonged to the defendant” during a residence search.

The trial will reconvene to hear witnesses Tuesday morning, Feb. 22.

