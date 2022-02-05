Injured Carjacker on Probation Granted Bail Reduction

By Nora Dahl

MODESTO, CA – Following a hearing here in Stanislaus County Superior Court this week, a woman already on probation for felony carjacking had her bail reduced but still remains in jail on $20,000 bail after reoffending and violating her probation.

Tasha Argo, on a five-year suspended prison sentence after a series of violent felonies, including carjacking allegations, this week appeared for an alleged violation of felony probation.

Argo’s lawyer (name not available online) quickly spoke to his client’s defense, stating Argo was in a wheelchair. The defense counsel noted Argo’s left leg, noting it was in a cast, but corrected himself: “Actually, as opposed to a cast I’ll represent for the record, it appears to be more of a bandage wrapping.”

According to the attorney, Argo’s injuries, sustained from a car accident, were more than enough reason for the convicted felon to miss required probation meetings in Sept., Oct., and Nov. of 2021.

The attorney added Argo needs surgery and has been unable to obtain her medical procedure at the “ill-equipped” Public Safety Center.”

The attorney said he does not believe that his client is a “flight risk,” and that Argo’s mother and ex-husband had told the convicted felon that they would willingly house her and provide transportation to and from court.

Finally the lawyer asked the court to reduce Argo’s bail to an amount that she can afford, to $20,000.

Deputy District Attorney Angela Russell objected, arguing “the People would be opposed to any release [of Argo] for whatever circumstances.”

DDA Russell claimed that Argo has “high criminality,” noting the woman was granted a suspended sentence less than a year ago and has already reoffended.

Russell said the prosecution objected to any kind of release of Argo, and then thoughtfully added “or reduction in bail.”

The defense attorney chimed in, claiming his client has no current income. The lawyer said Argo has started a home business via an online selling platform, but has not made any revenue yet.

Argo’s attorney said the accused had the support of her family, something she did not have previously, and then added, “I would request that the court find that Ms. Argo is trying her best to get her life in order.”

Judge Stephens spoke up, saying that the court failed to ensure, like it was supposed to, that Argo came back to court and did not miss probation meetings in 2021.

Stephens ruled to reduce bail to $20,000, setting $1,000 as bail for the misdemeanor violation alone, and set Feb. 28 for the case to come back.

