SF Democratic Party Rejects Recall of DA Boudin

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

San Francisco, CA – On Wednesday evening, the San Francisco County Democratic Committee overwhelmingly voted to oppose the recall of DA Chesa Boudin.

This is the party’s second vote opposing the recall – which has been endorsed by the San Francisco Republican Party.

The vote was 20-2, with the only opposing votes by Nancy Tung and Suzy Loftus, both of whom were candidates for DA in 2019 against Boudin and could conceivably be appointed by Mayor London Breed should the recall be successful.  In 2019, Mayor Breed appointed Loftus interim DA when George Gascon resigned to move to Los Angeles.

“San Francisco Democrats understand that this recall is being driven by Republican-aligned political operatives, using money from Republican donors and talking points straight out of Fox News. We appreciate the SFDCCC’s overwhelming opposition to the recall. Today’s vote sends a clear message on who supports the recall and who opposes it,” said Julie Edwards, spokesperson for Friends of Chesa Boudin Opposing the Recall.

The campaign noted, “the recall has been driven by nearly $1.5 million from a single political action committee (PAC).”

“That funding paid for the signatures that got the recall on the ballot – according to the recall committee fully 75% of signatures were collected through a nearly $1 million gathering campaign,” the campaign said.

The PAC in turn is largely funded by Republican donors – the single largest donor is Republican superdonor William Oberndorf who gave $1.5 million to Mitch McConnell’s PAC in 2020 and has now decided to fund conservative campaigns in San Francisco, according to a release.

The voters of San Francisco will vote on June 7 to determine whether or not recall Chesa Boudin.


About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

  2. Bill Marshall

    The voters of San Francisco will vote on June 7 to determine whether or not recall Chesa Boudin.

    As I do not vote in SF, feel free to spare us from prognostications… I’d be mildly interested after all the votes are in, counted, and certified…

