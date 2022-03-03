Breaking News
Council Finds Baseline Features Have Not Changed in Bretton Woods; Applicant Maintains URC Will Purchase the Property

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – While the council pulled the item on Bretton Woods off the consent calendar and had a roughly 20-minute discussion, the general consensus was that there was no fundamental change in the proposal from what was approved on the ballot.  Moreover, the developer indicated talks are ongoing about URC purchasing the property.

“The proposal remains unchanged from what was proposed and approved by the City Council and the voters in 2018,” City Manager Mike Webb said.

Attorney Matt Keasling agreed.

“With respect to that parcel, we agree with your city manager, that it’s not actually before you tonight as part of the final maps that are being approved, nor is it part of what’s being acquired by Denova homes and therefore not relevant to the assignment.”

He said, “With respect to that parcel, we’re still committed to utilizing that for ongoing senior care and believe that a proposal will be coming before you likely this year.”

He added, “I’ve been authorized by my client to say that, though there’s been lots of speculation that what is occurring tonight is precluding URC for moving forward. The likely purchaser of that property is URC, that’s who we’re, we’re in conversations with.”

He added that “we’re hopeful that they’ll be closing within the month.”

During public comment, Rik Keller charged, “The project developer wrote in November 2018 ‘if Measure L fails, we will miss the opportunity for the university retirement community to expand and build a memory care facility for people with Alzheimer’s and dementia.’ And what happened to these promises? Now they’ve been replaced with 30 detached housing units on the face of it this is not what Davis was promised.”

Colin Walsh said, “I’m even more disappointed now, as I see the item for the consent calendar, that makes it clear, the required baseline feature for a senior care facility is quietly being switched to 30 detached senior houses.”

He added, “There is no way this is a memory unit as was promised. It is not even really a specialized senior care facility as is specifically required by the baseline features that were on the ballot on the ballot and voted on. This appears to be a terrible double cross of Davis, and it does not belong on the consent calendar tonight.”

Councilmember Will Arnold read information from the April 2018 EIR, “approximately three acre continuing care retirement community, which would likely consist of 30 assisted living age, restricted detached units…”

Then he read from the development agreement, “approximately three acre continuing care retirement community, which would likely consist of 30 assisted living age, restricted detached units.”

And from the item tonight, he read, “an approximately three acre continuing care retirement community site, which would likely contain 30 assisted living age restricted detached units.”

“So from April 2018 to March 2022, the language hasn’t changed,” Councilmember Arnold said.  The baseline features are actually briefer than the DA or the EIR, but it says, “provide an approximately three-acre parcel for senior care facilities.”

“This is the first Measure J/R/D approved project that is going to construction,” said Dan Carson.  “I keep reading blogs that say, we’ll never be able to build anything under Measure J/R/D.  The answer is that we can do it.”

He said, “This is also the answer why we do so through that process, if we just left ourselves to the referendum process, our city would not have the very significant bargaining power it has to produce a project this good.”

Councilmember Carson called it “a critical need for this community” and said that “we’re harnessing, and we’re leveraging this project to bring these units forward.”

Mayor Gloria Partida said, “There were a number of statements that were made this evening about changing of the baseline features and what had been promised to the voters.

“I want to state again, that everything is as it was,” she said.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

14 thoughts on “Council Finds Baseline Features Have Not Changed in Bretton Woods; Applicant Maintains URC Will Purchase the Property”

  1. Alan Pryor

    Mayor Gloria Partida said, “There were a number of statements that were made this evening about changing of the baseline features and what had been promised to the voters. I want to state again, that everything is as it was,” she said.

    So does that mean that the original Davis-Based Buyers Program reserving 90% of the units for Davis-connected buyers is still on…”as it was“?

    And does that also mean the Oak-Foundation under the guidance of Tree Davis is still on…as it was“?

    And finally, does that mean the home purchase contracts with “nearly 300 individuals and couples already committed to purchasing a home” are still in placeas it was“?

    …Just asking

    1. Ron Glick

      “And finally, does that mean the home purchase contracts with ‘nearly 300 individuals and couples already committed to purchasing a home” are still in place’…as it was“?”

      This is the question I haven’t heard  answered. What happened with those deals and why? The rest of it is all bull manure.

  2. Alan Pryor

    Councilmember Carson ….said that “we’re harnessing, and we’re leveraging this project to bring these units forward.

    Uhh…what does that mean?

    1. Ron Glick

      It means he believes that Measure J results in the community getting better project proposals.

      I disagree because Measure J creates disincentives to master plan. In this case we got a proposal for Bretton Woods instead of a master plan for the entire Northwest Quadrant. In another case we got Cannery with a single access instead of master planning Cannery and Covell Village together where we could have gotten multiple access points and a grade separated pedestrian underpass to Nugget Market.

      2. Alan Miller

        I disagree because Measure J creates disincentives to master plan. In this case we got a proposal for Bretton Woods instead of a master plan for the entire Northwest Quadrant. In another case we got Cannery with a single access instead of master planning Cannery and Covell Village together where we could have gotten multiple access points and a grade separated pedestrian underpass to Nugget Market.

        This made me cry.  Measure J sücks.

        1. Ron Oertel

          On the other hand, there’s a terrific farm on the “Covell Village” site which remains to this day.  Along with a lack of traffic that would otherwise exist.

          Beautiful-looking soil and plants. Every time I go past it (or shop at Nugget), I thank the Measure J gods.

          And with The Cannery now in place, I suspect that those folks also want to keep it that way.

          Given that there’s no houses across the street from Nugget, seems to me that an underpass is not needed there. Unless there’s farm tractors using the Nugget parking lot as a staging area, before/after accessing the property. 🙂

        2. Keith Olson

          On the other hand, there’s a terrific farm on the “Covell Village” site which remains to this day.  Along with a lack of traffic that would otherwise exist.

          I agree Ron.  It’s so nice to have that beautiful view on the edge of the city and everytime I’ve shopped at Nugget or drive by it I truly appreciate that openness and view.

        3. Alan Miller

          You and I won’t agree on J, RO.  I thought that was a great project — and one thing is almost certain — whatever is eventually built there is going to be much less than we could have had.  Of course, we’ll never know if the City would have allowed the developer to go back on the promises, but I had a good feeling about CV.  We’ll never know.  Farm yes, always nice, but the iconic tree fell over right after the election, as if to say — ‘y’all got it wrong’.

        4. Ron Oertel

          You and I won’t agree on J, RO.  I thought that was a great project — and one thing is almost certain — whatever is eventually built there is going to be much less than we could have had. 

          I’m not certain that anything will be built there.

          But who is this “we” you refer to?  For that matter, “we” have a farm there. 🙂

          Farm yes, always nice, but the iconic tree fell over right after the election, as if to say — ‘y’all got it wrong’.

          When that tree died soon not too long after the election, someone noted to me that it gave its life in the battle.  Hung-on just long enough, like an old soldier.

          Honestly, I never understood why anyone supports these developments (other than those with a direct or indirect interest in them).

        5. Keith Olson

          Farm yes, always nice, but the iconic tree fell over right after the election, as if to say — ‘y’all got it wrong’.

          I look at it differently.  The iconic tree, even though in its death throes, managed to stay upright until after the election in order to save the farm.

  3. David Greenwald Post author

    To clarify The Davis Based Buyers program language in the DA remains unchanged from the language that was approved in 2018.

  4. Ron Oertel

    In reviewing the Superior Court website, it appears that the lawsuit by the developer against URC is ongoing.  Next hearing is set for July.

    Binning Ranch (the developer) is claiming that they’ve already terminated the agreement with URC (retyped from complaint, below):

    Plaintiff contends that Binning Ranch properly the Option 22 Agreement by way of its Termination Notice, and on that basis is entitled to removal of the recorded 23 Memorandum of Option Agreement and Agreement of Purchase and Sale from the Property’s title, 24 as provided by Section 20 of the Option Agreement, and to retain all option payments made by URC, 25 as well as to have no further obligations or duties under the Option Agreement.”

    https://www.davisvanguard.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Binning-Ranch-v-URC-Complaint.pdf

    I’m gathering that URC likely still wants the property, but the developer does not want to sell it to them at the price negotiated via the option agreement.  As such, the developer initiated the lawsuit, claiming that URC did not do enough to campaign for them (as a way to pressure URC to drop their pursuit of the property).  In addition, the developer wants to retain all option payments already made by URC for the property.

    By the way, does anyone know what happened with the lawsuit initiated by the city, against the same development team (Binning Ranch)?

    (In regard to $691,000 in city costs that were allegedly not paid by the development team for the failed Davis Innovation Center proposal.)
    https://www.davisite.org/2021/08/city-of-davis-sues-sacramento-developer-and-binning-ranch-holding-co-.html

     

    1. Keith Y Echols

      I’m gathering that URC likely still wants the property, but the developer does not want to sell it to them at the price negotiated via the option agreement.  As such, the developer initiated the lawsuit, claiming that URC did not do enough to campaign for them (as a way to pressure URC to drop their pursuit of the property). 

      Well, given that the URC didn’t sue the developer for breach of the option contract; maybe the developer took a legitimate legal action in cancelling the option agreement.

       In addition, the developer wants to retain all option payments already made by URC for the property.

      That’s how option agreements work.  If the optionee fails to fulfill their end of the option (usually through purchase but in this case other commitments) agreement the optioner keeps option payments.

