Council Finds Baseline Features Have Not Changed in Bretton Woods; Applicant Maintains URC Will Purchase the Property

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – While the council pulled the item on Bretton Woods off the consent calendar and had a roughly 20-minute discussion, the general consensus was that there was no fundamental change in the proposal from what was approved on the ballot. Moreover, the developer indicated talks are ongoing about URC purchasing the property.

“The proposal remains unchanged from what was proposed and approved by the City Council and the voters in 2018,” City Manager Mike Webb said.

Attorney Matt Keasling agreed.

“With respect to that parcel, we agree with your city manager, that it’s not actually before you tonight as part of the final maps that are being approved, nor is it part of what’s being acquired by Denova homes and therefore not relevant to the assignment.”

He said, “With respect to that parcel, we’re still committed to utilizing that for ongoing senior care and believe that a proposal will be coming before you likely this year.”

He added, “I’ve been authorized by my client to say that, though there’s been lots of speculation that what is occurring tonight is precluding URC for moving forward. The likely purchaser of that property is URC, that’s who we’re, we’re in conversations with.”

He added that “we’re hopeful that they’ll be closing within the month.”

During public comment, Rik Keller charged, “The project developer wrote in November 2018 ‘if Measure L fails, we will miss the opportunity for the university retirement community to expand and build a memory care facility for people with Alzheimer’s and dementia.’ And what happened to these promises? Now they’ve been replaced with 30 detached housing units on the face of it this is not what Davis was promised.”

Colin Walsh said, “I’m even more disappointed now, as I see the item for the consent calendar, that makes it clear, the required baseline feature for a senior care facility is quietly being switched to 30 detached senior houses.”

He added, “There is no way this is a memory unit as was promised. It is not even really a specialized senior care facility as is specifically required by the baseline features that were on the ballot on the ballot and voted on. This appears to be a terrible double cross of Davis, and it does not belong on the consent calendar tonight.”

Councilmember Will Arnold read information from the April 2018 EIR, “approximately three acre continuing care retirement community, which would likely consist of 30 assisted living age, restricted detached units…”

Then he read from the development agreement, “approximately three acre continuing care retirement community, which would likely consist of 30 assisted living age, restricted detached units.”

And from the item tonight, he read, “an approximately three acre continuing care retirement community site, which would likely contain 30 assisted living age restricted detached units.”

“So from April 2018 to March 2022, the language hasn’t changed,” Councilmember Arnold said. The baseline features are actually briefer than the DA or the EIR, but it says, “provide an approximately three-acre parcel for senior care facilities.”

“This is the first Measure J/R/D approved project that is going to construction,” said Dan Carson. “I keep reading blogs that say, we’ll never be able to build anything under Measure J/R/D. The answer is that we can do it.”

He said, “This is also the answer why we do so through that process, if we just left ourselves to the referendum process, our city would not have the very significant bargaining power it has to produce a project this good.”

Councilmember Carson called it “a critical need for this community” and said that “we’re harnessing, and we’re leveraging this project to bring these units forward.”

Mayor Gloria Partida said, “There were a number of statements that were made this evening about changing of the baseline features and what had been promised to the voters.

“I want to state again, that everything is as it was,” she said.