COVID-19 Outbreaks Subside Across California’s Prison System

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This report is written by the Covid In-Custody Project — an independent journalism project that partners with the Davis Vanguard to bring reporting on the pandemic in California’s county jails and Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) to the public eye. Refer to our website to view and download the raw data.

As of Mar. 31 2022 there are 73,266 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the CDCR system of which 83 are active in custody. There have been 252 COVID-related deaths thus far.

Overall, 24 CDCR facilities out of 35 have active COVID-19 cases in custody

Kings County Substance Abuse Treatment Facility (SATF) is currently experiencing the largest outbreak with 22 active cases. No other facility has more than 10 active cases at this time.

At Wasco State Prison (WSP) in Kern County, only 49% of the incarcerated people are vaccinated, the lowest among CDCR facilities

As of today, Chuckawalla Valley State Prison (CVSP) in Riverside County has only tested 10% of its population within the last 14 days, which is the lowest among the CDCR facilities

Across CDCR, 82% of the incarcerated population and 72% of staff members are fully vaccinated. Valley State Prison has the highest incarcerated population vaccination rate — 93%, and CA Medical Facility has the highest staff vaccination rate — 90%.

Source: https://covidincustody.org/data -> Access Raw Data Files -> CDCR

By Aparna Komarla & Simran

—

Contact: Aparna Komarla (apkomarla@ucdavis.edu)