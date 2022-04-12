Man Held in Jail on No Bail After 7 DUIs

By Veronica Miller

WOODLAND, CA – Dustin Robert Ray faced his preliminary trial late last week in Yolo Superior Court for felony charges of driving under the influence within 10 years of a previous felony and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license.

Ray has had seven previous DUI, charged the prosecution. Because of that, Ray will be held on no bail in custody until at least his next hearing April 21.

Deputy Public Defender Richard Van Zandt pushed for Ray’s bail to be lowered or for him to be released on no bail. Ray’s bail is currently set at $50,000 which Van Zandt states is too high for Ray to be able to post bail. He is asking for his bail to be lowered to $25,000.

Both Judge Timothy Fall and Deputy District Attorney Alex Kian both were against this idea. Kian offered the solution of using an alcohol monitoring SCRAM device.

Van Zandt is pushing for this lowered bail because Ray would like to work his 40 hour a week job. But Kian argued Ray is a public safety risk because this is his previous seven DUIs.

A SCRAM device is an ankle monitor that can detect when a person has been consuming alcohol. Kian offered this as a solution to be able to help in the main issue of Ray consuming alcohol and driving.

Judge Fall stated that Ray will be held on no bail, noting there is nothing to make sure that he will not consume alcohol.

Judge Fall also found Ray is a public safety risk, especially since his license has been suspended multiple times, yet still drives. The judge said he believes that by keeping Ray locked up it will be the safest for Ray and the community.

