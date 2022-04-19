Breaking News
Pamela Price to Speak on Mass Incarceration at Vanguard BDOG Event

Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Pamela Price at a press conference in September, photo by David Greenwald

On May 5th at 6pm Vanguard News Group is hosting a panel to discuss decarceration and public safety. We will be joined by three panelists, Pamela Price, Jeffrey Deskovic, and Bianca Samuel.

Civil rights attorney and Alameda County District Attorney candidate Pamela Price shared in a statement to the Vanguard that, “Mass incarceration has failed our country. Study after study shows that incarceration does not create greater public safety and it robs every community of much needed resources.”

Price specifically referenced her own county stating, “In Alameda County, we over-criminalize our youth, people with mental illness, drug addictions and working people living paycheck to paycheck. We need better diversion programs and alternatives to incarceration.”

If you want to learn more about decarceration and public safety, don’t forget to purchase your tickets for the panel discussion on May 5th at 6pm. General Admission is $25, student admission is $15 and there are sponsorship levels starting at $100.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

