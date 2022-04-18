With Three DUI Charges, Judge Gives Man Another Chance to Prove He Can Handle Alcoholism Before Next Court Date

By Gracy Joslin

SACRAMENTO, CA– Robert Burzinski– convicted for driving under the influence in 2012, 2015 and now 2022, is facing the possibility of bail regarding this new case to be set at $2,500 as requested by Deputy District Attorney Sylvia LaRosa.

In fact, Judge Phillip F. Stranger in Sacramento County Superior Court last week stated “There is no doubt to the court that Mr. Burzinski is absolutely a great danger to the community.”

The court provided evidence that, in 2012, a teller at a gas station called police after seeing Burzinski droving, seemed intoxicated and looked like he had just gotten into a car collision.

Burzinski revealed he was 20 years old, had been drinking, and spun out on the freeway, but no other vehicle was involved in the collision.

At the time he had an expired driver’s license and a friend’s license physically on him who was over 21, which he used to purchase alcohol. In this 2012 case he blew a BAC (blood alcohol content) of 0.16, twice the legal limit of .08.

A few years later, in 2015, Burzinski was ejected from a casino for a verbal altercation and in a short time after, officers saw him “driving erratically out of the parking garage,” according to DDA LaRosa.

In this case, he was yelling obscenities at officers, had a jar of marijuana on him and a BAC of 0.25, more than three times the legal limit, said the DDA.

According to DDA LaRosa, In this present case, Burzinski was in a traffic collision in which he fled the scene on foot and was later found in his home about 2.5 miles away. In addition, he refused field sobriety tests and had a BAC of 0.24.

His defense counsel argued he is “Agreeable to any conditions the court will put on him including no driving and no consumption of alcohol,” and that “Mr. Burzinski is actively trying to get a handle on his cases”

In objection, DDA LaRosa argued that “he obviously doesn’t take any of his programs seriously based on the events. He has had to be referred to multiple alcohol help programs.”

DDA LaRosa also addressed a false imprisonment case from 2018, arguing Burzinski “has done his in-custody time and that was not enough to drill the point across… I am going to ask the bail be set at $2,500 given that he is a higher risk for public safety.”

Judge Stranger ordered Burzinski to attend four AA meetings a week and to “not operate a vehicle for any reason at any time until further order of the court”

Although not granting the bail requests of the DDA LaRosa, Judge Stranger is requiring Burzinski to prove his attendance for 12 AA meetings by the next court date of May 2 and warned “I am still considering, whether you comply with that conduct, what bail to impose.”

Judge Stranger closed by addressing once more Burzinski’s “severe alcohol condition.” Judge Stanger emphasized to Burzinski that he is putting the community in great danger, because of “who you are and what you are doing.”

