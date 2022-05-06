Guest Commentary: 19 States Support 3/5ths of a Person

By Scott Steward

All of these 19 states are Republican controlled, they will enact abortion bans and already have restricted access to voting. This state sponsored oppression is an attempt to return women and non-cisgender to the status of property.

The fact that forcing pregnancy and removing the vote are open crimes makes it even more deliciously sacred for the zealous operators. They revel in the notion that only a god would empower them to inflict the majority so mercilessly. And while some, in the majority secular community, hoped that our common hardships would result in a long-awaited awaking to loving fellowship, the US instead faces a modern inquisition.

The (5-3 =2) to 4 Supreme Court decision not only strikes down Roe, but seeks to abolish all concept of privacy from the 14th amendment. The decision makes everyone (who is not male, straight and cisgender) subject to State prosecution. The “ruling” puts 71 million female and non-cisgender American’s right to vote, to choose when to have children and who to love, at risk of harm. Harm invented by men.

This is the craft of minority control. Chattel slavery is a legacy that the majority of this Court would deny still exists. This from a Court composed of minority religious representation, delegitimized by a President that was elected by a minority and which has three justices that were confirmed by, almost entirely, white male Senators representing less than half the voting population of this country.

This is an attempt to abolish laws that an overwhelming majority have found essential. Well, you can wear your black robes and have the bailiff call “Hear Ye Hear Ye”, but you can also take a long walk off a short pier. You’re all wet Supreme Court. There are only 6 legitimate justices in your ranks.

Biden calls “back to voting.” Empty words. Women, who can access the vote, will find no timely relief from the voting system. Manchin has already voted against abolishing the filibuster for the Women’s Health Protection Act. Sinema – no different. The Democratic Party had a trifecta in 2009 and shunned passing laws protecting women’s rights. The Party did the same in 2021. More than voting will be necessary to establish equal representation.

This ruling will attempt to force more young women to bring unwanted pregnancies to term at a time when they are too young to have fully understood themselves or their potential. It will attempt to force women out of careers and positions of corporate, military and political power. A mistake, or a rape, is now a legal weapon to inflict lifelong indenture.

19 states would have you pregnant, closeted and with no chance at the polls, this at a time when to have women in power is a society and planet saving necessity. The Taliban could do no worse.

To the Courts and the 19 State legislatures that are fanning the flames of 3/5th adult status…. “there will be no peaceful acceptance of delusional power through the oppression of others.

Scott Steward is a Davis resident

19 States Attempting to Reestablish People as Chattel – list below by population.

Texas

Florida

Ohio

Georgia

Michigan

Arizona

Tennessee

Indiana

Wisconsin

South Carolina

Alabama

Louisiana

Utah

Iowa

Arkansas

Mississippi

Idaho

Montana

South Dakota