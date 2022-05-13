Breaking News
Letter: 17 Retired Judges Oppose the Recall of Boudin

Chesa Boudin at a recent Sacramento Press Conference

Regarding “Boudin recall has had key moments” (Bay Area & Business, May 8): The opinion of 17 retired California judges should be considered a fact of significant moment. Collectively, we, the below signatories have more than 250 years of judicial experience. We believe the District Attorney Chesa Boudin should be given a full term to demonstrate how his programs will benefit the city, safety and law enforcement.

The recall campaign against him is not justified and should be rejected by the voters.

Demetrios Agretelis, William Cahill, Ellen Chaitin, George Choppelas, LaDoris Cordell, John Dearman, David Garcia, Martha Goldin, Joseph Grodin, Harlan Grossman, Richard Hodge, Ken Kawaichi, Tomar Mason, Kevin McCarthy, James Robertson, Julie Tang, Daniel Weinstein

