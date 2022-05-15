San Jose City Council’s Magdalena Carrasco Endorses Sajid Khan for Santa Clara County District Attorney

By Nora Dahl

SAN JOSE, CA – Magdalena Carrasco, a member of the San Jose City Council, has announced her endorsement of Sajid Khan for Santa Clara County District Attorney in 2022.

Carrasco has publicly said she supports Khan, noting, “For far too long, the legal system hasn’t provided adequate justice to communities like those I represent in East San Jose. Too many young people and people of color are set on a collision course with the legal system, without being provided pathways toward rehabilitation and healing.”

Carrasco added, “Sajid Khan will change this status quo that’s failing our most vulnerable and set us on a path toward a more equitable system and sustainable public safety in Santa Clara County. I’m proud to support him in his campaign to be our next District Attorney.”

Carrasco has focused policy on women and families as a councilmember representing District 5 and the East Side neighborhoods, including the approval of the Women’s Bill of Rights and increased financing for services that aid survivors of domestic abuse.

She has taken on blight, reinforced rules to combat human trafficking, and used city investment to pave the way for good-paying employment.

Carrasco also pioneered the city’s establishment of a renewable energy program, addressed infrastructure problems, and continues to push for the construction of thousands of houses for inhabitants of all income levels while strengthening present tenant rights.

State Senator Dave Cortese, Assemblymembers Ash Kalra and Alex Lee, Congressman Mike Honda, San Jose City Councilmember Sergio Jimenez, and Democratic Activists for Women Now are among the community leaders and groups who have endorsed Khan’s campaign.