SF District Attorney Files Insurance Fraud, Grand Theft and Identity Theft Felonies against SF Police Officer Involved in Car Scheme

By The Vanguard Staff

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – A San Francisco police officer was charged with five felonies today, according to a statement from the office of recently recalled but still very active SF District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

Adam Eatia—who “surrendered” Friday, posted $40,000 bail and has a July 25 court date—is facing one count of grand theft by false pretenses, two counts of insurance fraud, one count of forgery, and one count of identity theft after an investigation by the SFPD Investigative Services Detail.

“Our office is committed to ensuring that no one is above the law,” said District Attorney Boudin, adding, “Officers who break the law, whether in their official or personal capacities, must be held accountable.”

According to the DA’s Office, “all charges relate to a 2018 Ford Mustang, which was purchased by Officer Eatia and another SFPD officer in the spring of 2018. The other officer helped Officer Eatia purchase the vehicle and insured it in his name through Mercury Insurance. Officer Eatia was not disclosed as a driver anywhere on the application.”



After an accident in July 2018, Eatia allegedly committed insurance fraud, said the DA, because he didn’t disclose he was the primary driver of the car. The insurance company eventually cancelled the policy but investigators said the company still paid more than $6,000 in claims.

But, less than a year later, the DA’s statement said Eatia bought another insurance policy from Allstate, again not in his name and forging his friend’s signature.

“Subsequent to obtaining the new Allstate Insurance policy, Officer Eatia allowed a friend to borrow the vehicle and this friend was in an accident, totaling the car. Officer Eatia is alleged to have committed grand theft when, after the accident, he lied to his friend—telling him that the vehicle was not insured—and demanded that the friend pay him $49,000 for the damage,” the DA explained.

And then, added investigators, Officer Eatia filed under his friend’s name a claim with Allstate, collecting more than $36,000, in addition to the $49,000 he demanded from his “friend.”