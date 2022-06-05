Victim of 20-Year-Old Homicide Identified by Yolo Law Enforcement

by Robert J. Hansen

Woodland, CA – A victim of a 1999 homicide was identified by a law enforcement team using genetic genealogy on Thursday according to the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office.

Gerron Gibson’s remains were located on the bank of a slough near Clarksburg, CA, in rural Yolo County on March 4, 1999.

“Though there was a passage of time, Gerron Gipson was never forgotten,” Jeff Reisig, Yolo County District Attorney said. “I am proud of the dedication and collaboration among our law enforcement partners that will make it possible to return Gerron to his loved ones and offer them some sense of closure. We will wholeheartedly support them in the coming days.”

Reisig said that Gipson’s family has been notified and there is a criminal investigation to find his killer.

Due to the state of decomposition, the victim could not be identified, but the cause of death was determined to be homicide.

Over the years, the cold case remained open as law enforcement officials worked to try to identify Gipson.

“While this important work cannot bring a loved one back, I hope the Gipson family can finally feel a sense of closure,” said Tom Lopez, Yolo County Sheriff. “I appreciate the many, many hours of tireless work by our dedicated law enforcement professionals who made this possible. “

With the advancement in technology and genetic genealogy, a partial DNA sample was identified with the use of investigative genetic genealogy (IGG) according to the DA’s office.

Gipson was 29 years old at the time of his death and had ties to the Sacramento area.

Members of the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office Cold Case Unit, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, and the Dept. of Justice assisted in the investigation.