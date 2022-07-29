Local Kitchens Opens Location in Davis

The Micro Food Hall is Located Minutes from the UC Davis Campus and Marks the Bay-Area Concept’s Eighth Location in California

Special to the Vanguard

Davis, CA – Local Kitchens, the pioneering micro food hall offering a diverse mix of award-winning restaurants under one roof, has opened doors to its eighth location within the heart of Aggie Village in Davis, CA. Located at 500 1st St, less than a mile away from the UC Davis campus and within the Davis Commons Shopping Mall, the Davis micro food hall is the second storefront outside of the six locations within the Bay Area where Local Kitchens is headquartered. The Davis location will initially feature six restaurant concepts including Garden of Eat’n, Nash and Proper, Oren’s Hummus, The Melt, Sushirrito and Humphry Slocombe, with plans to add additional concepts in the months to come. The Davis location kicked off its opening on Monday, July 25th with regular daily service from 11am to midnight.

“We’ve seen such success at the Roseville location that further expansion in the greater-Sacramento area is an exciting step to bring Local Kitchens to more communities throughout the state,” said Jon Goldsmith, CEO and co-founder of Local Kitchens. “Davis is a highly sought-after community with a mix of students, young professionals and families – all of which are part of the ideal demographic for the Local Kitchens experience. Being so close to the UC Davis campus gives us the opportunity to serve students great menu choices, that they can mix and match, in a convenient format that makes getting a bite to eat between classes or on the way home really easy. We look forward to welcoming these restaurant brands to the Davis community.”

CEO Jon Goldsmith founded Local Kitchens with COO Andrew Munday (his former DoorDash colleague) and CTO Jordan Bramble. Goldsmith and Munday saw the impact that the pandemic had on local restaurants first hand at DoorDash and wanted to use their experience to help restaurants survive and thrive during an unprecedented time and into the future. The entrepreneurs set out to transform the food hall experience into a convenient and compact store, allowing guests to mix and match cuisines from different restaurant concepts in a single order for dine in, takeout, and delivery. Each new location will feature 5-10 local concepts and offer convenient online and mobile ordering, paired with fast and friendly service. With the Davis opening, Local Kitchens currently operates six locations in the Bay Area: Palo Alto, Mountain View, Cupertino, Lafayette, San Jose and Los Gatos; one location in the Sacramento area, in Roseville, CA and the newest location in Davis. Local Kitchens has plans to open in Campbell in early August.

“We first partnered with Local Kitchens at their Roseville location and are thrilled to bring a new community of hungry guests a taste of authentic Nashville hot chicken,” said Cecil Rhodes, from Nash and Proper. “Being able to quickly expand with Local Kitchens and offer our menu to a new area only months after initially expanding with Local Kitchens in Roseville, is an amazing opportunity for us as a brand and what attracted us to the micro food hall in the first place.”

Locals can look forward to a variety of cuisines at the Davis Local Kitchens from hot fried chicken from Nash and Proper, to authentic Israeli food from Oren’s Hummus, to ooey-gooey patty melts from American classic The Melt, to everything in-between! The Local Kitchens’ Davis location will be open every day from 11am to midnight. Follow @eat.local.kitchens on Instagram and Facebook to stay up-to-date with the latest happenings.