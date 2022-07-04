Breaking News
Monday Morning Thoughts: Yes, I think the Current Situation in Davis Is Complicated

Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space, Opinion
By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – I get attacked on both ends of the Measure J debate.  The opponents of J, few in number though they are, see that “[t]here is no ‘solution’ to Davis’ problems that does not start with getting rid of Measure J.”  But those who support Measure J see any attempt to modify it as an attempt to undermine or even eliminate it.

In this case, neither side is particularly realistic.  On the one hand, getting rid of Measure J is not a viable option.  Over the last twenty years, support for Measure J has INCREASED from 56 percent in 2000 to 75 percent in 2010 to 83 percent in 2020.  The voters like to have a say in land use decisions.

On the other hand, in my view, Measure J is too restrictive.  The exemptions are too difficult to achieve.  It is too easy in a town like Davis to defeat needed housing or economic development projects, and just two of seven have passed.

In my view what we need is a way to get the housing that we need to build, housing that allows students to live in reasonable accommodations and housing that can allow young families with children to continue to move to and thrive in Davis WITHOUT opening the floodgates to unfettered growth, much of which existed prior to 2000’s Measure J.

That’s a tall order and I acknowledge it might not be practical.

As one person put it, “There is no ‘solution’ to Davis’ problems that does not start with getting rid of Measure J. You cannot honestly claim to be interested in solving the City’s housing shortage, its economic development shortcomings, or its overall fiscal problems if you continue to support J. That is plain and simple. Everything else you are doing or suggesting is dishonest obfuscation and obstruction.”

But the problem with that view is that, realistically, unless the state comes in and can use the courts to get rid of Measure J—which is a distinct possibility—there is no internal way to get rid of Measure J.  The voters aren’t going to do it.

We have created a system that only gives the appearance of democracy, because the people with homes get a vote and the people locked out of Davis, do not.  There is no way to vote with your feet.

Right now the only two ways I see around this might be just as equally impractical.  The first being the preapproval process.  The second being the proposal put up by Dan Carson and perhaps others on the council to tweak the exemption for affordable housing for Measure J, which right now is unworkable.

The problem as the same person points out: “It is laughable that anyone thinks we can find preapproval conditions that the voters will support that are also viable enough to entice developers to bring forward new projects. More likely, we will end up with ‘preapproved conditions’ that act to preclude all development, much like our overly restrictive Affordable Housing Ordinance did.”

I acknowledge a distinct possibility of that.

Look no further than the comment in response to mine: “We already knew that you don’t support Measure J.  Davis’ ‘problem’ is the folks who are constantly attempting to undermine or eliminate Measure J.”

Any attempt there has ever been to modify or even discuss Measure J has been met with firm opposition from proponents.  Their demand has always been to pass Measure J as it is now with only technical amendments.

The vote has always been an all or nothing vote—either keep it or discard—and overwhelmingly we have voted to keep it rather than discard it.

We have never even been given the opportunity to EVEN CONSIDER changes to the way it works.

For expressing the view that we need modifications to the law, apparently I don’t “support Measure J” or I am attempting to “undermine or eliminate” it.  That’s the problem.  This has become a third rail of politics, we can never even propose amendments without getting mau-maued.

For those who argue that Davis’ problems are those who constantly attempt to “undermine or eliminate Measure J”—no one has ever done that.  I mean ever.  We have never even gotten a serious amendment on the agenda.  How can that possibly be Davis’ problem?

On the other hand, someone pointed out, “At least with Measure J we have the opportunity every ten years to speak truth to power…”

That’s actually never happened either.  Other than in 2000, there has been no formal opposition to Measure J.

I think the best answer at this point is to attempt to amend Measure J midterm.  In 2024 or 2026, the council could put amendment questions on the ballot.  The advantage to doing that at that time is that it would no longer be all or nothing—Measure J or no Measure J.  Instead, it would be status quo versus change.  Let the voters decide.

There is still a good chance the supporters of Measure J continue to argue that change conflates with undermining and elimination, but at least we get a choice.

I don’t see any other realistic path.  Until there is a major shift in Davis, Measure J will never go away entirely.  Those who argue that is the only viable path forward are putting themselves into a box that can never be opened and allowing the situation in this community to continue to get worse year by year.

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

9 thoughts on “Monday Morning Thoughts: Yes, I think the Current Situation in Davis Is Complicated”

  1. Ron Glick

    “We already knew that you don’t support Measure J.  Davis’ “problem” is the folks who are constantly attempting to undermine or eliminate Measure J.”

    Problem with valuing that opinion is that it is factually incorrect. You have never made a full throated denunciation of Measure J.

    “For expressing the view that we need modifications to the law, apparently I don’t “support Measure J” or I am attempting to “undermine or eliminate” it.  That’s the problem.  This has become a third rail of politics, we can never even propose amendments without getting Mau Maued.”

    You aren’t a politician. You hold no public office. Yet you are afraid of public opinion. Its a cowardly view of journalistic independence

  2. Keith Y Echols

    First, direct democracy for something like long term land planning and urban finances is just a bad idea.

    But it occurred to me that if there were politicians who are brave enough to “seek forgiveness rather than permission”; I believe that land outside of Davis could be entitled through the county and then annexed basically doing an end around Measure J.  This of course would pss off many Davis voters.  But if it were a successful project; then maybe the voters would forgive/forget. (voters tend to forgive/forget city leaders that keep approving these projects the people keep voting down).  Or maybe not…but at least you still have a new development.  I wonder if the county would be open to this kind of loop hole strategy….as I’m guessing that the county is under some pressure to produce housing at their level and they’d like to get all urban development done in the cities as much as possible.  Personally, I’d only support this if housing were attached to industrial/commercial development.

  3. Joseph Wisgirda

    I have been living here since I came out here for my graduate studies in 1991.

    My daughter was born here. She attended school here. More than half of my life has been spent here, active in the music and artist community.

    Most of my musician/artist friends are gone now. They can no longer afford to rent here.

    I have always rented and never owned a home. I have been fortunate enough to rent from friends and family for the last decade, who have been wonderfully supportive and have helped me stay here while my daughter attended school, but this will be changing soon.

    The fact is, I will NEVER be able to afford a home here, in the town where I grew up in, my daughter grew up in. Neither will my music community – most of them are gone. Davis drove them out with their impossible housing prices and rents.

    If you haven’t lived here for more than 5-10 years you probably didn’t notice the difference. By then most of the folks who were helped make this place so vibrant and alive in the 90s to 2000-2010. They don’t remember farmers market on 2cnd street, they don’t remember a time when nationally touring music acts would stop in davis regularly. They might remember the Frat Boy/Sorority Meat Market at Ket Mo Ree or Tres Hermanas though.

    If gentrifying the artists community  out of Davis was the objective, reducing downtown to a grey culturally dead zone with out-of-town business franchises on every corner was the goal … well I have to say it worked wonderfully.

    1. Ron Oertel

      I have been living here since I came out here for my graduate studies in 1991.
      The fact is, I will NEVER be able to afford a home here, in the town where I grew up in,

      Seems like these two statements conflict with each other, but yeah – if you weren’t able to purchase a house in the 1990s, it’s a lot more difficult to do so now – everywhere.

      If only someone could invent a time machine, we’d all do things a lot differently than we did.

      Most of my musician/artist friends are gone now. They can no longer afford to rent here.

      This is why I support rent control, though musicians/artists always struggle – especially as costs rise.

      I’d estimate that about half the folks in Davis were “priced out” of their original homes (myself included).  Look no further than the technology industry (and the vast discrepancies in wealth that creates), regarding the reason for that.

      Ultimately, this is how capitalism works. It’s also a reason that many of those who live in Davis would likely prefer to live somewhere else (such as the Bay Area), but can’t afford it. Davis is not the center of the universe, regarding desirability. And truth be told, it’s prices reflect that reality, compared to more-expensive locales.

      (For that matter, even parts of Sacramento itself rival Davis prices. And Sacramento is not thought of as a high-priced city.)

      I do know someone who lives in a rent-controlled flat in their original home town, and pays less than most people do in property tax (for a new home in this region).

       

       

    2. Matt Williams

      The fact is, I will NEVER be able to afford a home here, in the town where I grew up in, my daughter grew up in. Neither will my music community – most of them are gone. Davis drove them out with their impossible housing prices and rents.

      There is a problem with the last sentence of Joseph’s comment above … over the past decade (and more) the historical housing sale prices in Davis and the surrounding communities tells a different story.

      Specifically, for the 11.25-year period from August 2010 through November 2021, the annual percentage home value appreciation …

      in Davis was 5.5%.In California it was 10.4%.In Woodland it was 10.5%.In West Sacramento it was 10.6%.In Dixon it was 10.4%.

      Regarding the escalation of rents, the driver of that problem is that UCD is the host of UCD students. As the host, UCD has the responsibility of taking care of its invited guests. Unfortunately UCD has largely abdicatred that responsibility and students with ready cash drive up the demand for Davis rental housing … andf as a result the price of those rentals.

  4. Jim Frame

    We have created a system that only gives the appearance of democracy, because the people with homes get a vote and the people locked out of Davis, do not. 

     

    “We must find a way to defeat the will of the people!”

    1. Bill Marshall

      “We must find a way to defeat the will of the people!”

      Be careful… ‘the will of the people’ have led to segregation, lynchings, the rise of Hitler & Mussolini, “no Irish allowed!”, etc., etc., etc.

      Some have contended that ‘the will of the people’ was thwarted in 2020, and that a certain former president had the ‘election stolen’, and he had won in a landslide of the “will of the people”…

      The “will of the people” is truly a two-edged sword… those that “win” in an election support ‘the will of the people’… those that “lose” are not as supportive… neither ‘own’ truth, nor righteousness, nor justice… ‘the will of the people’ says Reisig is a great DA… that “affirmative action” is wrong… etc., etc., etc.

      Famous concept:  “Be careful what you ask for… you might just have your wish granted.”

      Dad opined (after serving on several juries), that if he was guilty of a charged crime, he’d want a jury trial (“will of the people”)… if innocent, he’d choose a ‘bench trial’…

      The “will of the people” has succeeded sometimes, resulted in horrendous results in others… depends on whether your perspective is “we won” or “we lost”… again, a two-edged sword… the “will of the people” can lead to mob violence, suppression of ‘the minority’, etc.  Remember “the will of the people” plays out differently, in different states re:  Roe vs. Wade, capital punishment, inclusive/exclusive zoning and housing, etc., etc.

      Basic facts.  Historically true.  Even now.

      [Fascists, communists, power grubbers, sanctimonious religious, atheists, etc., all cite “the will of the people” to justify their agendas]

  5. Ron Oertel

    In my view what we need is a way to get the housing that we need to build, housing that allows students to live in reasonable accommodations . . .

    The city has already approved a bunch of megadorms, at its own detriment.  Ask HCD for the reason that these units are not counting toward RHNA requirements.

    and housing that can allow young families with children to continue to move to and thrive in Davis WITHOUT opening the floodgates to unfettered growth, much of which existed prior to 2000’s Measure J.

    This entire statement is subjective.  Regardless, Woodland (in particular) is providing a lot of new single-family dwellings (e.g., for new employees at UCD).  Even there, you need $600K or more to purchase a traditional dwelling.

    UCD is not Davis, and Davis is not a major employer.

    The exemptions are too difficult to achieve.  It is too easy in a town like Davis to defeat needed housing or economic development projects, and just two of seven have passed.

    Again, a subjective comment.  Seems to me that an approval every 10 years or so is “plenty”.

    We have created a system that only gives the appearance of democracy, because the people with homes get a vote and the people locked out of Davis, do not.  There is no way to vote with your feet.

    True – people who don’t live in Davis don’t get to vote regarding Measure J or other city issues.  How far out do you propose expanding the voting jurisdiction?  (Perhaps regionwide, statewide, or nationwide?)  Note that “those with homes” in Davis include renters.

    The second being the proposal put up by Dan Carson and perhaps others on the council to tweak the exemption for affordable housing for Measure J, which right now is unworkable.

    Good idea, regarding Dan Carson proposing this again.  This would be a perfect “solution” regarding any proposal to weaken Measure J.

    David: “I get attacked on both ends of the Measure J debate.”

    Ron G: “You aren’t a politician. You hold no public office. Yet you are afraid of public opinion. Its a cowardly view of journalistic independence.”

    Truth be told, it doesn’t really matter what David writes on here, regarding efforts to weaken Measure J. (Look at the DiSC results, if you want to see how much influence he actually has.)

    In fact, his efforts to weaken Measure J started well-before this point. Which again, failed.

    But if he’s still voting for it (despite wanting to change it), then he does support it (more than not).

  6. Ron Oertel

    But as far as Affordable housing is concerned, this is dependent upon state funding.  Probably the reason that Creekside took some 20 years to build. Affordable housing is anything but “affordable” to actually build, as anyone who follows the news already knows. (I saw a headline yesterday, which noted that it costs more than $700K per unit in Santa Rosa. And something like $1 million, in Los Angeles.)

    (As a side note, some agency needs to audit these costs, to see where that money is going.)

    I’d suggest not encircling Davis with Affordable housing, regardless (e.g., via the Measure J exemption).

    In fact, I’d ask how much Davis can afford to accommodate Affordable housing, in general. No analysis has been performed regarding its overall fiscal impact.

