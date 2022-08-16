Breaking News
Bapu Vaitla Running for City Council (District 1) – Campaign Launch and Community Picnic on August 20, 2022

City of Davis
The Bapu Vaitla for City Council Campaign is hosting a Community Picnic and Campaign Kick-off event on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm in West Davis at the Village Homes Community Center, 2661 Portage Bay East.

Come meet Bapu and find out who he is and what his plans are for expanding affordable housing, climate action, increasing civic engagement, and making our community a better place for all.

All are welcome, whether seasoned in politics or new to local action, whether you live in West Davis or not. Participants can take this opportunity to ask questions and share concerns and solutions. Food and non-alcoholic drinks will be provided; please feel free to bring your own. Music, lawn games, constructive conversations, and fun are on the agenda! Limited parking available in Village Homes lot and along Portage Bay East; please ride your bike, if possible. This will be a zero-waste event.

For more information please visit www.bapu4davis.org or email bapu4davis@gmail.com.

