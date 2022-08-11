Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Fentanyl to Firearms Felonies – Another Busy Day in Stanislaus Courtroom 

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch
Leave a comment
26 Views
Share:

By Tori Gacutan

MODESTO, CA – From fentanyl to firearms, felonies dotted the day’s work in Stanislaus County Superior Court this week.

One case involved a mother of three, Savannah Rizo, who was allegedly transporting and carrying 44.5 grams of fentanyl. 

The defense informed Judge Linda McFadden that Rizo should be released on her own recognizance or that the bail be reduced because Rizo has not had any previous major criminal history and she has a job in Modesto.

The prosecution opposed release, or reduced bail, explaining “44.5 grams of fentanyl is enough to kill a whole lot of people” and that carrying that amount of fentanyl is a public health risk to her and her family as well.

Along with this criminal felony case, the accused also has a misdemeanor charge waiting for her.

Noting regret and understanding that the accused has a family to care for, Judge McFadden ruled that due to a previous case regarding an accused’s death with fentanyl, the court will not change the bail status and that this case is serious.

Another case charges a man, Ernesto Covarrubias, Jr., with the negligent discharge of a firearm as a felony. In his case, he will receive felony probation for two years, and 100 hours of community service.

Judge McFadden reminded the accused that if he violates probation he could be sentenced to state prison for three years.  

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for