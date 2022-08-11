Fentanyl to Firearms Felonies – Another Busy Day in Stanislaus Courtroom 

By Tori Gacutan

MODESTO, CA – From fentanyl to firearms, felonies dotted the day’s work in Stanislaus County Superior Court this week.

One case involved a mother of three, Savannah Rizo, who was allegedly transporting and carrying 44.5 grams of fentanyl.

The defense informed Judge Linda McFadden that Rizo should be released on her own recognizance or that the bail be reduced because Rizo has not had any previous major criminal history and she has a job in Modesto.

The prosecution opposed release, or reduced bail, explaining “44.5 grams of fentanyl is enough to kill a whole lot of people” and that carrying that amount of fentanyl is a public health risk to her and her family as well.

Along with this criminal felony case, the accused also has a misdemeanor charge waiting for her.

Noting regret and understanding that the accused has a family to care for, Judge McFadden ruled that due to a previous case regarding an accused’s death with fentanyl, the court will not change the bail status and that this case is serious.

Another case charges a man, Ernesto Covarrubias, Jr., with the negligent discharge of a firearm as a felony. In his case, he will receive felony probation for two years, and 100 hours of community service.

Judge McFadden reminded the accused that if he violates probation he could be sentenced to state prison for three years.