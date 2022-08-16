Judge Sentences Man to 29 Years in Prison, Then Wishes Him ‘Good Luck’

By Daniella Dueñas

WOODLAND, CA – Joseph Vincent Gonzalez, II, was sentenced here in Yolo County Superior Court Monday morning—after already waiting 415 days in custody—for a long list of 11 felonies, including attempted manslaughter and voluntary manslaughter, with enhancements.

His attorney, Chet Templeton, asked the court to consider reducing fines and fees “in light of the length of the sentence,” and Judge Dave Rosenberg affirmed that he imposed the statutory minimum.

A voice interjected before Gonzalez’ hearing began, to apparently inform the judge that she was there in support of the accused and could not see him. After the camera was adjusted, Judge Rosenberg continued, “Moving on, I’m going to sentence Mr. Gonzalez.”

Judge Rosenberg first denied probation, ruling, “With voluntarily manslaughter, a felony, the sentence is the upper base term of 11 years. I will deem that to principal term, that term will be doubled to 22 years,” he explained.

Judge Rosenberg continued listing the terms for the following charges, including a term of five years consecutive to principal term, because of the enhancement for Gonzalez being a habitual criminal.

The judge offered a treatment & counseling program for substance abuse component, but defense attorney Templeton replied, “No, thank you.”

The total term was 29 years in state prison for Gonzalez, with an estimate of a total of $600 in fines and fees. In both cases, Gonzalez had no credits accumulated. According to probation, he was not entitled to any further credits as he was sentenced outside of CA Dept. of Corrections.

Attorney Templeton informed Judge Rosenberg that Gonzalez had already served 415 days in custody, and after a moment of deliberation, the judge concluded that it would be reflected in the record, theoretically reducing Gonzalez’ term in prison.

The hearing ended with Judge Rosenberg confirming his verdict of Gonzalez’s sentence, telling the man, “You’ll have plenty of time to reflect. Good luck to you.”