Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Pima County Attorney Discusses a More Balanced Approach to Fentanyl Overdoses

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
22 Views
Share:

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Tucson, CA – Last week, Pima County Attorney Laura Conover co-wrote an article with Miriam Krinsky and Leo Beletsky that was republished in the Vanguard on addressing overdose deaths and when homicide charges should be filed.

She follows it up with a short piece in the Arizona Daily Star, noting “while overdose deaths are attracting national awareness, the crisis is also dire here in Arizona. Much is happening to address it.”

She has a two-pronged approach: “to prosecute where appropriate and to educate the community on preventing overdose deaths.”

On the one hand, they “prosecute those who are on notice that their particular ‘product’ contains deadly levels of fentanyl and continue to sell and profit from it anyway.”  She noted, “We have sought manslaughter charges in four such cases in the past 18 months.”

At the same time, she warned “four prosecutions is not a prevention plan.”

The critical point that she makes: “We know that trying to prosecute our way out of this latest drug crisis has long been a failed strategy.”

She delivered that message when she testified before the Arizona House Judiciary Committee this session on HB 2021, the so-called “fentanyl bill,” “which actually proposed murder charges for any ‘transfer’ (not sale) for any narcotic (not just fentanyl) that contributed even partially to a death.”

She told the legislature that as “written, HB 2021 would be the greatest expansion of the War on Drugs ever contemplated by Arizona.”

The extent of the problem in Pima County, as elsewhere, is tragic.  She noted that they have been seeing record numbers of opioid deaths.

“The illness is visible on the streets of our communities, and businesses and neighborhoods are feeling the effects of the problem,” she writes.  “In the lead-up to COVID, Pima County had an average of 26 overdose deaths each month. Since March of 2022, that number has risen to nearly 40 deaths per month.”

But importantly, she warns, “We cannot incarcerate our way out of illness.”

She added, “It didn’t work with crack or cocaine. It failed with heroin. No better with meth. Jail does not cure illness. We must get to the root of the problem and focus on prevention and treatment to reverse the trend.”

She noted, “At the Legislature, my arguments failed on the day I testified. The bill passed out of the committee. But in the longer term, my argument won. We continued to educate, support waned, and the bill eventually died.”

Conover pointed out that she wants to focus on preventative measures rather than punishment.

“We are pro-health, not pro-punishment. We are smart on treatment and done with the War on Drugs. And, we are looking forward, not backward,” she said.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for