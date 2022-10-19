Victim of Battery Pleads with Court to Increase Charges against Accused because She Has ‘Stitches’ 

By Jessica Weisman

WOODLAND, CA – Charged with two misdemeanor counts of battery on a person, a man—not identified because they were not felonies—was sentenced here to one year of probation Monday afternoon in Yolo County Superior Court after pleading no contest to both charges.

At least one of the victims wanted the accused to be charged with felonies, and said so in court as part of her sentencing impact statement.

Judge David W. Reed presided over this sentencing hearing, noting the accused was charged with two misdemeanor counts of battery against two individuals on Sept. 26 of this year.

One of the victims expressed her opposition to the level of the charges filed. The victim requested to be added to a no contact list for her safety, arguing the accused “brought a golf club and brass knuckles to the crime.”

The victim said she felt justified in her desire to be placed on a no contact list. The victim added, even though the accused did not use the weapons, “it still is a threat to me knowing that he brought that.”

The victim said she believed the charges should have been felonies instead of misdemeanors because it wasn’t right “for him to get a misdemeanor instead of a felony, you know, when I have stitches.”

While the charges were not raised to felonies, Judge Reed did inform the victim of another option.

Judge Reed stated that she had the “right to receive restitution for any medical expenses” caused by the accused, as well as the ability of the court to “order [the accused] to pay that.”

The victim responded saying she had been told of this right earlier in the day, noting both victims were still under medical care.

The accused will receive one year summary probation for his crimes, a $1,260 fine and the no contact order for the victims will last for the duration of his probation. Restitution is to be determined.

A 10-year firearm ban is also included, and the accused will have a review date in court four weeks from now. The accused agreed to these terms in front of Judge Reed.