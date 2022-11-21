Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 175: A Look at Critical Resentencing Opportunities in California

This week on Everyday Injustice we talk with Elliot Hosman, the Prison Advocacy Coordinator at Ella Baker Center, about their work on behalf of resentencing.

California has some of the most severe sentence enhancements in the nation. But with the help of some key legislation, including SB 1393, the Fair and Just Sentencing Reform Act, and PC §1170(d), the Recall of Sentence and Resentencing there are mechanisms now in place to allow for a reconsideration of those overly harsh sentences.

In 2018, Governor Brown signed into law AB 2942, which empowered DAs to make resentencing referrals and signed AB 1812, to give trial courts guidance into what post-conviction factors may be relevant to the resentencing decision.

Listen as Elliot Hosman tells their story, and discusses the need for resentencing as well as the work of the Ella Baker Center.