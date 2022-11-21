Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 175: A Look at Critical Resentencing Opportunities in California

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Podcast
Leave a comment
33 Views
Share:

This week on Everyday Injustice we talk with Elliot Hosman, the Prison Advocacy Coordinator at Ella Baker Center, about their work on behalf of resentencing.

California has some of the most severe sentence enhancements in the nation.  But with the help of some key legislation, including SB 1393, the Fair and Just Sentencing Reform Act, and PC §1170(d), the Recall of Sentence and Resentencing there are mechanisms now in place to allow for a reconsideration of those overly harsh sentences.

In 2018, Governor Brown signed into law AB 2942, which empowered DAs to make resentencing referrals and signed AB 1812, to give trial courts guidance into what post-conviction factors may be relevant to the resentencing decision.

Listen as Elliot Hosman tells their story, and discusses the need for resentencing as well as the work of the Ella Baker Center.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for