Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Homeless Man Asks Court to Move Sentencing to 2023 to Find Secure Housing; Judge Urges Deal but Agrees to Delay Sentencing

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch
Leave a comment
70 Views
Share:

By Michael Apfel

MODESTO, CA – The defense urged Stanislaus County Superior Court Judge Carrie Stephens to grant an additional court date in January of 2023 to resolve a felony possession for sales of methamphetamine case, arguing her client needed time to find secure housing before he agreed to reach a deal with the prosecution.

On June 23, 2021, Daniel Perez allegedly committed a felony by possessing methamphetamine for sale in violation of California Health and Safety Code.

Vita Palazuelos, the Deputy District Attorney, submitted his case for a ruling, prompting Judge Stephens to ask defense counsel what specific obstacles to settlement there were.

“[Perez] is currently homeless,” said the defense attorney. “The offer in this case would be a plea to the felony for credit for time served, and he would be placed on two years felony probation. He has a job already, and he’s trying to gather funds so he can obtain consistent housing.”

The defense argued she planned on eventually agreeing to a deal with the prosecution, but she was concerned the consequences of a deal would be best dealt with by Perez at a time when he had a reliable living situation.

“He expects that it is going to make being on probation easier rather than being on transient formal probation, which has a different reporting schedule,” said the defense attorney.

She added, “If he had a steady, consistent residence, he would have to report between the first and the fifteenth of each month. I know that when a person is transient, they have different reporting, so having him in a stable living residence is going to make it so that he’s successful on probation.”

Judge Stephens expressed sympathy for the defense’s arguments, but asked the defense if a plea deal could be reached that day.

“Moving forward, I would say that is not a waste of today’s appearance. I may feel more comfortable then putting it towards January,” said Judge Stephens.

The defense agreed those terms were acceptable, entering a no contest plea in exchange for two years formal felony probation and a $205 crime lab fee. Judge Stephens waived Perez’s $615 drug program fee due to the accused’s inability to pay, with sentencing in January.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Michael Apfel is a second year at USC majoring in Legal Studies and minoring in Sports Media Industries. He plans on law school after his undergraduate studies looking to work in social justice.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for