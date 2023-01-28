Davis Mayor Will Arnold on the Murder of Tyre Nichols

Special to the Vanguard

Mayor Will Arnold released the following statement:

The murder of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police is the latest in a series of horrifying incidents in our country. The use of excessive force and failing to intervene or render aid are crimes and should be punished as such.

This infuriating brutality is unacceptable. Our thoughts go out to Tyre’s family, friends and community. No person should ever go through such torture and no family should ever live with such anguish.

Public trust is paramount in our public safety system. The City of Davis and the City Council continue to prioritize initiatives and actions that work toward safeguarding this trust.

In 2006, and renewed again in 2018, the City Council created the role of our Independent Police Auditor to provide independent assessments of policies and practices, review use of force and make recommendations in our efforts to constantly evaluate and improve upon our delivery of police services. In 2019, the City Council created and appointed members to a new Police Accountability Commission to provide community-based accountability with members of the public and champion practices centered on justice and equity.

In 2021, the City Council approved the creation of a new Department of Social Services and Housing to focus on mental health and early intervention, among others, and adopted the Crisis Now model of addressing the behavioral health crisis continuum of care.

The Davis Police Department is committed to serving community members with dignity and respect for all human life. As noted in its statement, the Department’s officers are guided by the principle of reverence for human life in all investigative, enforcement and other contacts. The Department supports many additional initiatives and actions to help create an environment and culture of trust.

We know there is always more work to be done, as we continue our efforts to build transparency, engagement and shared safety for everyone in our community.