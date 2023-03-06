Indivisible Yolo Endorses Francesca Wright

Indivisible Yolo is proud to endorse Francesca Wright in the Davis City Council District 3 special election because she is a proven leader with a strong commitment to address racial inequities in Davis and Yolo County. She is a long time advocate and leader in the area of family care, affordable housing, climate solutions, economic equity and racial justice.

Francesca Wright was a co-founder of Yolo People Power and, working with others, has worked carefully to identify and ameliorate racial injustice in law-enforcement practices in Davis. Among many accomplishments, these efforts led to the creation of the Police Accountability Commission and to redefining the roles and responsibilities of the police department’s Independent Police Auditor to include access to personnel files and public reporting.

Both candidates were sent surveys where they were asked to provide detailed responses to questions regarding public safety, affordable housing, climate change, economic inequity and their approach to affecting change. In the end, the endorsement committee recommendation hinged primarily on the candidates’ responses to questions regarding Public Safety, including funding for the Police Department and the newly created Social Services and Housing Department, as well as the ongoing need to address systemic racism in law enforcement.

At its General Meeting, active Indivisible Yolo members voted overwhelmingly to endorse Francesca Wright in the Davis City Council District 3 race.