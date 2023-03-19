Indivisible Yolo To Host Pints & Progress Event, March 28 @ 5-7pm- Woodstock’s Pizza in Davis

In the spirit of getting out of the house and off campus, Indivisible Yolo will host it’s bi-monthly Pints and Progress event 5-7pm at Woodstocks Pizza’s new location on the corner of 3rd and G in Davis.

This is a come-as-you-are informal gathering with fellow Yolo County citizens concerned about the future of democracy. We can discuss the issues over a slice of pizza, your choice of beverage, and just plain socialize. In person! (Look for us on the 2nd level)

RSVP here: https://www.facebook.com/events/183594607739804/

@indivisbleyolo@gmail.com.