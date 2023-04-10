Breaking News
Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 195: The Veronica Taft Story – Wrongful Conviction

Dave Beers, a NY state licensed PI with law enforcement experience ended up working with the Taft Defense.  He tells the story of how the mother of a young child arrived to find her child dead.

Veronica Taft, a single mother with four small children, all under the age of five, was convicted of Murder and Manslaughter for the brutal murder of her two-year-old son Lyric.

For reasons that are unclear, the prosecutors and police focus on Veronica rather than her boyfriend who is the more obvious suspect.

Beers describes the poor quality of the investigation in the small college town of Binghamton, New York, including the use of Taft’s boyfriend, who ends up getting immunity for his testimony despite evidence implicating him in the crime.

After more than five years in prison, Taft was set free after a bombshell Appellate Court decision found the verdict was against the weight of the evidence. The court overturned the theory and evidence used by authorities, including time-of-death, Taft’s alibi, and controversial testimony of a desperate jail-house snitch.

Listen as investigator Dave Beers tells the full story of tragic miscarriage of justice that fortunately an appellate court corrects after five years of wrongful incarceration.

