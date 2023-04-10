COURT WATCH: Judge Splits Jail Requests, Sentences Man to 120 Days for DUI Despite Defense Claim of Steps Taken to Recovery, Prior Mental Health Issues, Physical Health 

By Leslie Acevedo

VENTURA, CA – Ventura County Superior Court Judge Bruce A. Young sentenced a man to 120 days in Ventura County Jail late last week for driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury, despite the man’s defense attorney claiming positive steps taken by his client in recovery, mental and psychical health.

Deputy District Attorney Mickye Coyle noted probation recommended 180 days be imposed in Ventura County Jail.

Due to the accused having a .24 blood alcohol level at the time of the incident, second driving under the influence related charge in seven months, Deputy District Attorney Coyle said the accused has a “significant drinking problem.”

Defense Attorney Anthony James Crawford said the accused wants to keep relationships with his children and sister, and has “developed feelings of self-respect and confidence,” having sponsors and being the lead speaker at meetings.

The accused “feels gratitude for his clear head,” said Crawford, who asked the court to sentence the accused to 75 days in custody, as he “would be able to go back to Sacramento, back to living at the Salvation Army.”

Defense Attorney Crawford added the accused “got laid off from his restaurant job, but it won’t be too long before he can get a job,” noting the accused has past issues with his mental health and has some “dormant cancer in his throat.”

Judge Young, despite mentioning the accused went a lifetime without any problems and his road to recovery, split the difference between the requested sentences from the defense and DDA and sentenced the accused to 120 days in Ventura County jail and 36 months of probation. The accused has three credit days. The accused was to begin serving his sentence April 10.

Judge Young imposed a $300 restitution fund fine and a second stayed upon successful completion of probation, alcohol terms as terms and conditions of the accused’s probation. The accused must pay restitution in an amount to be determined to EEC Acquisition, LLC. The accused must pay a total fine of $1,800, including penalty assessment.

Judge Young acknowledged the accused has a modest income, but limited ability to pay fines and fees.