Letter: Housing As a Human Right

By Jason Taormino

I believe that housing is a human right.

Human rights belong to every person regardless of their wealth or lack thereof.

In Davis we have people sleeping with no shelter and in tents on the side of roads. We have Davis school kids living in cars and a sharing homes with relatives and friends because they can not afford a place to live. We refuse to build enough housing to provide for a basic human right of others.

We live in one of the richest towns in the richest state in the richest country in the history of civilization and we have people living on our streets. I want our community to stand for something the elevates the human existence above catch phrases like peripheral growth, housing density, infill, and inclusionary housing. Our failure to provide for others is a poverty.

Helping others will not reduce our abundance. Helping others will instill us with a sense of pride.

“The most pressing question of our time – what are we doing for others?” MLK

“‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” Jesus Christ

“A nation’s greatness is measured by how it treats its weakest members.” Mahatma Gandhi

Jason Taormino is Davis Resident with Aileron Project