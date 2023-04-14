Breaking News
Letter: Housing As a Human Right

Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space, Opinion
By Jason Taormino

I believe that housing is a human right.

Human rights belong to every person regardless of their wealth or lack thereof.

In Davis we have people sleeping with no shelter and in tents on the side of roads.  We have Davis school kids living in cars and a sharing homes with relatives and friends because they can not afford a place to live.  We refuse to build enough housing to provide for a basic human right of others.

We live in one of the richest towns in the richest state in the richest country in the history of civilization and we have people living on our streets.  I want our community to stand for something the elevates the human existence above catch phrases like peripheral growth, housing density, infill, and inclusionary housing.  Our failure to provide for others is a poverty.

Helping others will not reduce our abundance.  Helping others will instill us with a sense of pride.

“The most pressing question of our time – what are we doing for others?”  MLK

“‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”  Jesus Christ

A nation’s greatness is measured by how it treats its weakest members.”  Mahatma Gandhi

Jason Taormino is Davis Resident with Aileron Project

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

4 thoughts on “Letter: Housing As a Human Right”

  1. Keith Olsen

    Housing As a Human Right

    So who pays for the housing of people who refuse to work and contribute towards the costs?

    In Davis we have people sleeping with no shelter and in tents on the side of roads. 

    Maybe a solution might be through some altruism, possibly local contractors building and donating housing to all these people?

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      “So who pays for the housing of people who refuse to work and contribute towards the costs?”

      What percentage of the chronic homeless population falls into the category of being healthy and of sound mind and simply refuse to work?

      “Maybe a solution might be through some altruism, possibly local contractors building and donating housing to all these people?”

      That seems like the status quo. It doesn’t seem to be working.

        1. Keith Olsen

          So no response here David?

          I’m curious, I put this forward:

          “Maybe a solution might be through some altruism, possibly local contractors building and donating housing to all these people?”

          And you replied:

          That seems like the status quo. It doesn’t seem to be working.

          Can you please explain how that is the status quo?

           

           

