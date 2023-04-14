Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

City Names Dianna Jensen, Director of Public Works

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis
Leave a comment
69 Views
Share:

Special to the Vanguard

Davis, CA – City Manager Mike Webb has named Dianna Jensen as Director of Public Works Engineering and Transportation (PWET)/City Engineer, effective immediately. Jensen is the first woman in the history of the City to serve in this capacity.

Jensen has worked for the City of Davis a total of 14 years, starting in 2007 as an Associate Civil Engineer in the Engineering Division, overseeing projects and working with contractors, consulting engineers and members of the public.

From there, Jensen worked in the Water Operations Division as a Senior Civil Engineer before promoting to Principal Civil Engineer managing the division. Jensen then left the City for a short period of time to work for a private water quality firm based in the United Kingdom before returning to the City of Davis in 2016 as City Engineer. Jensen has been Acting Director of PWET since Bob Clarke retired in December 2022.

“Dianna has been a great asset to the City of Davis with her depth of knowledge and expertise in Public Works, especially in engineering, contract administration and capital improvement projects,” said Webb. “Dianna’s strategic thinking, proactive collaboration and analytical skill will continue to facilitate and grow the City’s capital investments and evolving transportation and mobility systems. I look forward to Dianna continuing her role as a dynamic and collaborative member of our executive team”

“I have really enjoyed working for the City and appreciate the opportunity to lead our Public Works Engineering and Transportation department in efficiently and effectively providing service to other City departments and to the Davis community,” said Jensen. “I feel very lucky to work in the town that I live in and actively participate in making it a great place to live.”

Jensen plans to continue supporting the Engineering Division’s project management and project delivery team and the Transportation Division’s response service to citizen requests and onboarding of new staff. Additionally, Jensen will continue guiding the Administrative Division as they support the entire PWET department with budget, purchasing, invoicing and human resources.

Jensen received her bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from UC Davis in 1991 and her master’s degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering in 1994. She enjoys hiking and biking in her spare time but loves sailing, especially in the San Francisco Bay. Jensen learned to sail from friends at Whiskey Town Lake and continues to love the beauty and dynamics of the sport.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for