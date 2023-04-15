VANGUARD INCARCERATED PRESS: Dreaming Chin To Chest

By Holly Davidson

Spinning around and around

I’m spiraling fast into the ground

Landing hard

With no restraint,

Broken

Peeling

Another fresh coat of paint.

Stumbling

Falling

Tripping

Stalling

In then out Chin to chest

This is when I dream my best.

Swimming through an endless maze

In an ocean in a haze

The sun is setting, way too bright

Close my eyes, give up the fight

Drifting now on a cloud

The sound of life is way too loud.

I’m drowning now in this disease

And for my prayers I have no knees.

Voices in my head I hear

Closer to the sun I near

Voices that say to me

Give up that with us to be.

Voices loud inside my head

In the light I think I’m dead.

No sound now except the beep.

Constant in my ear,

Beep

Beep

Beep

Rooms of white tubes down my throat

A man wearing a long white coat

Fingers on my clammy skin,

“Does she have a next of kin?”

I try to speak but have no voice

I want to but I have no choice.

Background beeps turn into one

And somehow I know I am done.

I float up and I see myself

As they place me on a metal shelf.

Fast forward now and I am in a casket

And there are my children walking past it

Tears falling like a rainy day

My grandma steps to the front to say.

“She was lost this little girl,

And way too precious for this world.

Consumed she was by her hurt

And now we lay her in the dirt

Loved she was this beautiful child

Though she did not see this all the while.

She thought she needed to be loved

But loved to her was being drugged.

Way too soon she leaves us

With little boys yet to grow up

But loved she will be in heaven now

For god has he up in the clouds.”

My grandma drops down to her knees,

“I’m unable to continue please.

This little angel it’s too soon for her to go

How is it we did not know?

Why is it she chose this way?

Why is it she leaves today?

I fast forward now to heavens gates

Where angels sit and god awaits.

“My child” he says with a tear in his eye

“How is it you failed to try?

Life I give to all my children

All I ask is that you live without sin

And even still I will forgive

If you choose your soul to give

But, instead you walked away

And did not return until this day.

My child, I’m sorry but you will not rest.

For heaven is for those who gave their best

Good bye now my sweet lost child,

You must go now to the fires”

Fast forward now and I’m spiraling down

No longer stopping at the ground.

Through the dirt

Through the rock

Into hell where the devils all mock

This is what you chose

When you took drugs up your nose

This is where you can live in sin

With a needle buried in your skin

This is where you will never rest

Even with your chin to chest.”

The fire burned it melted me

It took my eyes I can no longer see

Can no longer feel

REALIZE now that this can be real.

Rewind my mind please turn back time

Rewind my death give me back my life

Give me one more chance to choose

For now I know I have too much to lose.

Before I thought it all was lost

But I see now what it will cost.

Wipe away my children’s tears

Let me be there through their years.

Lift my grandma from her knees

Hear my words I’m begging please.

Lift my chin up off my chest.

I want to live my life the rest.

No more in, please take it out.

I no longer like what this dream is about.