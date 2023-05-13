Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Vigil Honors the Memory of Unarmed Individual Fatally Shot by Culver City Police

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
56 Views
Share:
pc: desertphotoman
via flickr.com

By Hailey Cairns

CULVER CITY, CA —  To commemorate Guillermo Medina’s 40th birthday, his family, alongside community activists, will gather Saturday for a peaceful candlelight vigil aimed at seeking justice for his death, the result of interaction with the Culver City Police.

Medina, an unarmed man, fled the scene of a car crash and suffered a gunshot wound to his back from an officer armed with a military-style rifle on Dec. 18, 2022.

The incident unfolded when the police were called to assist Medina, who was experiencing a mental health breakdown from paranoid schizophrenia and exhibiting erratic behavior.

Despite the officers’ presence, Medina managed to evade them, leading to a pursuit that eventually culminated in a single-car wreck, captured on both police body cameras and a nearby security camera.

In a heartfelt video interview with the Los Angeles Community Action Network, Adriana Medina, Guillermo’s wife, expressed her sentiments about her late husband, describing him as “far from perfect, but perfect for us,” noting his dedication as a husband, his gentle nature, and his unwavering commitment as a father to their three children.

During her impassioned plea, Adriana Medina stressed the crucial importance of offering assistance instead of resorting to violence when individuals are in need, regardless of the nature of their struggles, whether related to mental health or substance abuse.

She emphasized that people in distress require help, not bullets or incarceration.

V. James DeSimone, a civil rights attorney representing the Medina family in the civil lawsuit against the Culver City Police, expressed deep concern regarding the recurring pattern where pleas for help result in tragic outcomes.

DeSimone raised serious concerns about the actions of the CCPD officer involved in the incident, emphasizing that their duty should have been to protect lives rather than resorting to lethal force.

He added the officer’s decision to fatally shoot an unarmed man in the back, who posed no immediate threat while holding only a cell phone, has prompted an unsettling question.

“If a cell phone is considered a threat, then who can truly feel safe,” noting broader concerns about the standards and protocols in place for evaluating potential threats in law enforcement encounters, said the attorney.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Hailey Cairns is a second-year student at UC Davis, studying Political Science and Sociology. She aspires to become a civil rights attorney, advocating for individuals who have been unjustly deprived of their rights. With a strong commitment to social justice, Hailey also seeks to empower marginalized voices in her efforts to create a more just society.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for