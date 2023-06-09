‘Criminal Conduct’ by 22 Former NY Cops Leads to 316 Convictions Overturned – 188 Vacated Previously

By The Vanguard Staff

MANHATTAN, NY – Criminal conduct by the New York Police Dept. has been tied to the announcement this week that 316 convictions have been vacated—308 of the convictions are misdemeanors and eight are felonies—in addition to another 188 vacated previously. For a total of 504.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., made the announcement alongside the Legal Aid Society, New York County Defender Services, Neighborhood Defender Service of Harlem and the Assigned Counsel Plan.

The DA said that “nine New York City Police Department officers previously convicted of crimes related to their law enforcement duties” led to the convictions being vacated, noting “two of the misdemeanor convictions vacated were initially felony indictments prior to being resolved as misdemeanor pleas.”

Bragg’s office added the office vacated 188 convictions in November 2022, also connected to eight officers, noting “those eight officers, along with one additional officer Oscar Sandino, are tied to this group of vacaturs.”

“The District Attorney’s Office moved to vacate the convictions on the grounds of due process violations and dismiss the underlying cases following an investigation conducted by the Office’s Post-Conviction Justice Unit (“PCJU”)….(they) are part of an ongoing PCJU review of more than 1,100 cases connected to a list of 22 former NYPD officers convicted of crimes provided to the Office in 2021 by public defender and advocacy groups,” said the DA’s Office in a statement.

“We are continuing to prioritize investigating and clearing convictions that undermine trust in the criminal justice system. This work is essential for improving public safety and achieving fundamental fairness. We cannot stand by convictions that are built on cases brought by members of law enforcement who have violated the law,” said Bragg.

“These cases represent hundreds of New Yorkers who have been living with the serious costs that come with a conviction, including barriers to employment, housing and education. Beyond these devasting impacts on the individuals directly impacted, our city is collectively harmed when we prevent our friends, family and neighbors from living stable and successful lives,” he added.

Elizabeth Felber, supervising attorney of the Wrongful Conviction Unit at The Legal Aid Society, said, “While we hope that this moment delivers some justice and closure to the New Yorkers impacted by these tactics, the sad reality is that many were forced to suffer incarceration, hefty legal fees, loss of employment, housing instability, severed access to critical benefits and other collateral consequences.”

Felber added, “The Legal Aid Society urges DA Bragg and other local prosecutors to continue to conduct these reviews on a rolling basis with full transparency. The same lens used on our clients charged with criminal conduct must be applied to those in law enforcement. Anything less will erode the public’s trust in the criminal legal system to hold those accountable for egregious acts of misconduct.”

Bragg’s office said the convictions occurred “between 1996 and 2017 (and) 57 of the convictions resulted in incarceration and 132 resulted in fines.”

The DA provided this list below of officers “who played a material role in these convictions.”