Self-Scoring LEED ND – Shriners Property

Cover Letter
Attached is an updated self-scoring rubric for the Shriners Property. We heard back from Mutual Housing, our partner on the project’s “capital A” affordable housing that they are comfortable at this point committing to 100% of the affordable units being affordable to at least low and very low-income households and to a minimum of 15% of the units being affordable to very low-income households. We have adjusted the scoring accordingly. Since there is no direction in the rubric regarding whether the percentages apply to the designated affordable units or overall units, we have interpreted it to mean percentage of affordable units. With larger master planned communities, it would be unrealistic to provide the percentages to overall units.
Thank you again for your consideration.
George E. Phillips
Phillips Land Law, Inc.
George Phillips sent a statement to the Vanguard on their rubric: