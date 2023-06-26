Self-Scoring LEED ND – Shriners Property

Cover Letter

Attached is an updated self-scoring rubric for the Shriners Property. We heard back from Mutual Housing, our partner on the project’s “capital A” affordable housing that they are comfortable at this point committing to 100% of the affordable units being affordable to at least low and very low-income households and to a minimum of 15% of the units being affordable to very low-income households. We have adjusted the scoring accordingly. Since there is no direction in the rubric regarding whether the percentages apply to the designated affordable units or overall units, we have interpreted it to mean percentage of affordable units. With larger master planned communities, it would be unrealistic to provide the percentages to overall units.

Thank you again for your consideration.

George E. Phillips

Phillips Land Law, Inc.

George Phillips sent a statement to the Vanguard on their rubric:

It should be remembered that LEED ND is really designed for already approved, designed and partially constructed projects to gain certification from LEED. This is important because many of the criteria cannot be answered unless every single product type is designed, literally. At this early stage in the design process, the majority items require speculation in order to score points. We chose to be very conservative with our answers so that we would not over-promise and potentially under-perform.

We assumed that Davis residents will remember how we answered the criteria and hold us to it. As they should. Consequently, we felt it important not to assume certain designs that may not be practicable or possible in the future just to appear to score high at this incredibly early stage in the process.