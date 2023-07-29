California’s Racial Equity Commission Appointed by Governor to Respond to ‘National Reckoning on Racial Justice’

By The Vanguard

SACRAMENTO, CA – California’s first Racial Equity Commission, established by executive order by the governor last year to respond to a “national reckoning on racial justice,’ was completed this week with the appointment of an executive director and seven at large members, all democrats and a majority women.

In the statement released by the governor, he said the Commission, was “developed in partnership with then-Senator Dr. Richard Pan and racial equity organizations that sponsored SB 17, will recommend tools and opportunities to advance racial equity and address structural racism, and will be available to provide technical assistance to state and local governments.”

“At this moment of national reckoning on racial justice, I’m proud to appoint these diverse leaders to advise our ongoing work to ensure that all our communities have a fair shot at achieving the California dream,” added Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The Legislature budgeted $3.8 million General Fund in 2023-24, and $3.1 million in 2024-25 through 2029-30, to support the Racial Equity Commission and Youth Empowerment Commission, according to the governor.

The governor’s appointments do not require Senate confirmation. All appointees are Democrats, and other than the executive director, who receives compensation of $162,588, the appointees to the commission receive no compensation.

Dr. Larissa Estes, of Walnut Creek, was appointed Executive Director of the Racial Equity Commission. The governor said Dr. Estes has been Director of ALL IN Alameda County since 2019, manager of Community Partnerships with UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals, program manager at the Prevention Institute, policy analyst for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and a performance improvement manager and accreditation coordinator for the Houston health department.

The seven uncompensated commission appointees include, Virginia Hedrick, Carmichael, is executive director of California Consortium for Urban Indian Health Inc.; Gabriel Maldonado, Los Angeles, is chief executive officer of TruEvolution; Traco Matthews, Bakersfield, is chief health equity officer at Kern Health Systems; Jolie Onodera, Sacramento, is senior legislative advocate with the California State Association of Counties; Manuel Pastor, Pasadena, is director and professor at the USC Equity Research Institute; Yolanda R. Richardson, Roseville, is chief executive officer of the San Francisco Health Plan; Simboa Wright, Fontana, is vice president of SEIU Local 721.