Guest Commentary: How Eviction Brands Renters with a Scarlet Letter

The enforcement of discriminatory policies is denying housing to Black women in Oak Park, Illinois.

While many might assume that racial housing segregation is a thing of the past, predatory practices by landlords keep it alive in communities across the country.

Landlords commonly use “no-evictions” policies that unfairly shut out families from housing for years. These policies broadly exclude applicants with an “eviction” — without distinguishing between eviction filings and judgments or considering individual circumstances. Instead, these policies automatically reject all applicants from housing if they have any connection to an eviction case, even if, for example, the eviction case was dismissed or very old, or the family is now financially stable.

Since our inception in 1968, HOPE Fair Housing (HOPE) has dedicated itself to eliminating housing discrimination in Illinois by standing at the forefront to challenge policies and practices that create barriers to housing choice for residents throughout Cook County and beyond. Blanket bans on people with arrest and conviction records, selective enforcement of crime-free and nuisance-free ordinances, and source of income discrimination all continue to impact Black households in Cook County and across the United States.

Now, we are taking on “no-evictions” policies as a significant barrier to fair housing for all families. With the help of the ACLU, the ACLU of Illinois, and the National Housing Law Project, we filed a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) against one of the largest operators of rental housing in Oak Park, Illinois. We argue that Oak Park Apartments’ “No- Evictions” policy both discriminates against Black renters and Black women renters and perpetuates and reinforces residential segregation.

According to an expert analysis, between September 2010 to March 2023, Black people were approximately 56% of those either served with an eviction case or evicted by the Sheriff’s Office in Cook County though they make up only 33% of all renters. Black women alone accounted for approximately 33% of those who experienced an eviction case despite making up just 22% of all renters. A housing provider that enforces a policy that denies the opportunity to rent to anyone who has an eviction filing or judgment is disproportionately denying housing to Black households and Black women in particular. With evictions in Cook County at the highest rate they have been in years, “No-Evictions” policies will continue to block families from new housing opportunities.

There is no justification for automatically rejecting all housing applicants because they had some connection to an eviction case. While housing providers can choose to complete tenant screenings, applying discriminatory criteria — such as those used by Oak Park Apartments — violates fair housing law. We can no longer ignore the consequences of these policies and the communities they harm.

Oak Park Apartments’ “no-evictions” policy is even more alarming because it perpetuates segregation in Oak Park. For more than 50 years, the village of Oak Park has made deliberate efforts to build and maintain a racially integrated community. Blanket tenant screening policies that deny applicants with “any eviction” the opportunity to rent an apartment are a threat to these efforts and contribute to racial segregation in Cook County.

All communities, and especially those dedicated to promoting integration such as Oak Park, deserve better than landlord policies that deny Black women the human right to housing opportunities. The residents of Oak Park should demand swift policy changes now from any housing provider that may be employing a “no evictions” blanket ban policy.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia L. Fudge has called on the fair housing movement to take action to correct the systems and barriers that are causing harm to our communities. We have responded, and trust that HUD will use its investigative and enforcement authority to eliminate these harmful policies in Oak Park, Cook County, and across the country.

She was a purebred Irish Setter named Foxy, neglected by her previous owners. For me, it was love at first sight. On the day we adopted her; I noticed a small cage, about the size of my prison cell, located on the side of an old house with an empty food dish lying in the dirt. She looked hungry and weak as she walked in circles around a chain-link fence. A bird dog, born to run and chase the wind, she faced confinement in a solitary world. It was the only world she ever knew, torn by the instincts that must have burned inside her to run free.

When we got her home, she looked timid and bewildered as she explored her new surroundings. I took her outside to our spacious backyard and showed her the beautiful trees and green grass where she could run and play but when I let her go, she went directly to the fence that locked her in and followed its path; running circles around the cage in her mind. It became apparent to me that the fence was the only sense of home she knew. Hoping to release her from her state of captivity, I took her to an open field that had no fences, where she could be free to chase birds and feel the breeze against her beautiful mahogany coat. Instead, she looked puzzled and out of place. I could tell she was looking for her fence, the only thing that was familiar to her in her time of distress. I realized then that she would spend her life attached to the fences in her mind, to the only freedom she knew while running against the wind.

We serving life without parole are engaged in a similar struggle; an inner battle to tear down the fences of our mind by processing the evil we once inflicted upon others. It’s a battle against the hands of time as they inch slowly toward an unknown destination. This series of articles will take a closer look at how we are facing the fences of prison life etched in our minds, seeking freedom through rehabilitation while shackled to our past in our journey against the wind.

Arrested in 1993 at the age of 18, Phillip Irons was sentenced to life without parole. “I knew I had to shut my feelings down in order to protect my family,” confessed Irons. The tiers of prison life are often unforgiving for such youthful offenders. “I put up a shield really quick to ward off others and I blended into my environment my own way. Working out became my release from anxiety. I used to do a lot of cycling on the streets from Modesto to Sonora, so running appealed to me as a replacement for my bike. I thrive on endurance and keeping the mental fortitude to deal with everyday life in prison; running does that for me.” stated Irons.

While running from the rain, Irons has come to appreciate the value of running towards a brighter future through self-awareness and rehabilitation. Finishing 3 marathons here at Mule Creek, he’s made a commitment to himself to ride out the waves of life and to keep with it. “I am learning to apply that same intensity to my wellness”, said Irons. “The Victim’s Rights Week has inspired me to honor victims by my actions and my mom is going through the G.R.I.P. program with me over the phone. She and my sister are the center of my recovery. I would not have made it all these years without them.”

Families and friends of LWOP’s play a unique role in our lives; even man’s best friend. Foxy died next to the fence that would one day free her from the trauma she endured. She lived a long, happy life; the mother of 5 healthy puppies and the best friend of our entire family. She was the empress of my heart. Perhaps she never knew the true meaning of freedom but her legacy is an inspiration to LWOP’s of what it means to persevere through the storms of life, to keep pushing forward when we find ourselves running against the wind.

Josefina Navar, Deputy Director, HOPE Fair Housing Center