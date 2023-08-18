Breaking News
Home
Yolo County
Board of Supervisors

BREAKING NEWS: Supervisor Gary Sandy Passes Away

Posted by
Date:
in: Board of Supervisors, Breaking News, Yolo County
(2) Comments
729 Views
Share:

By the Vanguard

Woodland, CA – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Yolo County Supervisor Gary Sandy, who peacefully departed on August 17, 2023. Supervisor Sandy’s untimely departure has left the Yolo County community and beyond in profound sorrow.

In the summer of 2022, Supervisor Sandy was diagnosed with liver cancer, a battle he faced with unwavering strength and determination. His strength and spirit shone brightly as he underwent a liver transplant in June 2023. Remarkably resilient, Supervisor Sandy was making impressive strides in his recovery and had been eagerly anticipating his return to work on September 1.

During his recovery process, Supervisor Sandy’s commitment to public service remained steadfast. In early August, he contracted a virus that tragically progressed to be something his weakened immune system could not overcome, despite his courageous fight.

Surrounded by the love of his devoted wife and children, Supervisor Sandy peacefully passed away on August 17. His legacy of dedication, leadership, and community service will forever resonate in the hearts of those he touched.

A memorial service to honor Supervisor Sandy’s life and contributions is scheduled for September 9 at 2:00 p.m. The service will be held at the Woodland United Methodist Church, located at 212 Second Street, a place of solace where friends, colleagues, and community members can gather to pay their respects.

Following the memorial service, a reception celebrating Supervisor Sandy’s life will be held at the Yolo County Administration Atrium, 625 Court Street. This gathering will be an opportunity for all who knew him to come together and share their cherished memories of Supervisor Sandy.

Throughout his tenure, Supervisor Sandy championed the preservation of native habitats and wetland ecosystems, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape he held so dear. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Gary Sandy’s name to the Yolo Basin Foundation and the Cache Creek Conservancy. These organizations were close to Supervisor Sandy’s heart and reflect his passion for environmental conservation.

The passing of Supervisor Sandy is an immeasurable loss to our community, but his legacy will forever inspire us to continue the work he championed. His dedication, compassion, and unwavering commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of others will be remembered for generations to come.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of Supervisor Gary Sandy, whose unwavering dedication to our community and tireless efforts to drive positive change have left an indelible mark. His leadership and commitment to fostering collaboration were instrumental in creating a stronger and more united Yolo County. Supervisor Sandy’s legacy will continue to inspire us as we strive to uphold the values he held dear. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family during this difficult time,” said Chair of the Yolo County Board of Supervisor Oscar Villegas

In consideration of Supervisor Sandy and his family, we respectfully request that the public honors their need for privacy at this time. Additional information will be forthcoming.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

2 thoughts on “BREAKING NEWS: Supervisor Gary Sandy Passes Away”

  2. David Greenwald Post author

    From Jim Provenza: “Today we learned of the passing of County Supervisor Gary Sandy. This is a very sad day for Yolo County. My friend and colleague, Gary Sandy was a voice of wisdom on the Board of Supervisors and a tireless advocate for the people of Woodland and Yolo County. I will never forget his calm and professional leadership as Board chair during the pandemic or his advice and counsel during some very difficult times. Gary was a nice guy with a great sense of humor. He will long be remembered for his many contributions to our county. I will miss him.”

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for