BREAKING NEWS: Supervisor Gary Sandy Passes Away

By the Vanguard

Woodland, CA – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Yolo County Supervisor Gary Sandy, who peacefully departed on August 17, 2023. Supervisor Sandy’s untimely departure has left the Yolo County community and beyond in profound sorrow.

In the summer of 2022, Supervisor Sandy was diagnosed with liver cancer, a battle he faced with unwavering strength and determination. His strength and spirit shone brightly as he underwent a liver transplant in June 2023. Remarkably resilient, Supervisor Sandy was making impressive strides in his recovery and had been eagerly anticipating his return to work on September 1.

During his recovery process, Supervisor Sandy’s commitment to public service remained steadfast. In early August, he contracted a virus that tragically progressed to be something his weakened immune system could not overcome, despite his courageous fight.

Surrounded by the love of his devoted wife and children, Supervisor Sandy peacefully passed away on August 17. His legacy of dedication, leadership, and community service will forever resonate in the hearts of those he touched.

A memorial service to honor Supervisor Sandy’s life and contributions is scheduled for September 9 at 2:00 p.m. The service will be held at the Woodland United Methodist Church, located at 212 Second Street, a place of solace where friends, colleagues, and community members can gather to pay their respects.

Following the memorial service, a reception celebrating Supervisor Sandy’s life will be held at the Yolo County Administration Atrium, 625 Court Street. This gathering will be an opportunity for all who knew him to come together and share their cherished memories of Supervisor Sandy.

Throughout his tenure, Supervisor Sandy championed the preservation of native habitats and wetland ecosystems, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape he held so dear. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Gary Sandy’s name to the Yolo Basin Foundation and the Cache Creek Conservancy. These organizations were close to Supervisor Sandy’s heart and reflect his passion for environmental conservation.

The passing of Supervisor Sandy is an immeasurable loss to our community, but his legacy will forever inspire us to continue the work he championed. His dedication, compassion, and unwavering commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of others will be remembered for generations to come.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of Supervisor Gary Sandy, whose unwavering dedication to our community and tireless efforts to drive positive change have left an indelible mark. His leadership and commitment to fostering collaboration were instrumental in creating a stronger and more united Yolo County. Supervisor Sandy’s legacy will continue to inspire us as we strive to uphold the values he held dear. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family during this difficult time,” said Chair of the Yolo County Board of Supervisor Oscar Villegas

In consideration of Supervisor Sandy and his family, we respectfully request that the public honors their need for privacy at this time. Additional information will be forthcoming.