Commentary: Housing Costs Are Pushing People Away from Cooler Climates Toward Hotter Climates; That Makes No Sense in a World of Global Warming

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

YIMBY California in a tweet earlier this week, noted that there is a basic illogic of current migration patterns. During a time of global warming, people are actually relocating from cool coast cities in California to hot, inexpensive inland cities elsewhere.

They noted temperatures on Wednesday for instance:

“Today’s highs in expensive, anti-housing coastal California cities:”

Santa Monica – 78°

San Francisco – 65°

La Jolla – 75°

At the same time, “Today’s highs in the inexpensive cities that people priced out of coastal CA move to:”

Phoenix – 109°

Las Vegas – 104°

Houston – 101°

Dallas – 104°

This note follows an article in the LA Times that finds that cities like Fresno—another inland, hot climate city—are feeling “the repercussions of L.A., Bay Area housing crisis.”

Columnist Alicia Olivarez notes, “As skyrocketing housing costs in Los Angeles and the Bay Area push more people into outlying regions, those places have increasingly experienced the same pressures.

“Communities such as Fresno, once known as a relatively affordable oasis in a costly state, are the newest epicenters of California’s housing crisis. One study found that Fresno endured the fastest rent growth of any major city nationwide in 2021, 28%.”

Along with increase in rent growth, “The Fresno region recently reported a nearly 16% increase in its unhoused population over the previous two years even though the city already had a higher rate of unsheltered homelessness than any other major urban center nationwide.”

Olivarez notes, “Although a majority of its households pay rent, Fresno is one of only two major cities in California without rent control, the best immediate defense against rapidly rising rents and displacement. That leaves its residents more vulnerable to escalating housing costs than much smaller cities in Southern California and across the state.”

She noted that SB 567 from Senator Durazo “would protect more tenants by stopping landlords from finding loopholes around the very few existing tenant protection policies and strengthening enforcement.”

More importantly, she notes, “failing to address the housing crisis in Southern California and the Bay Area has exported the hardship to the Central Valley and beyond.”

That is a key point.

Another key point syncs up with the observation from California YIMBY, namely that higher home prices in relatively cool climates in California coastal cities are driving people out of those cool climates and into warmer climates.

Not only is that going to put more people in harm’s way of potential deadly heat, but it is going to put strains on GHG emissions as more people are forced to locate in environments that require at least partial air conditioning during peak months.

This is a point raised by the Urban Institute in a November 2022 article: “How Cities Can Tackle Both the Affordable Housing and Climate Crises.”

They note, “The affordable housing and climate crises are closely intertwined” as, “The lack of affordable housing in many cities forces households into suburbs, exurbs, and areas at higher risk of wildfires, floods, extreme heat, and other hazards.”

We have seen the impact of wildfire this week in places that do not normally experience it. But forcing people into areas that have more risk of fire is another impact of housing unaffordability.

The Urban Institute notes that “the increasing frequency and severity of extreme weather events—driven by climate change—exacerbate the housing crisis by reducing the supply of affordable housing and increasing housing and related costs. In 2021 alone, 1 in 10 US homes—more than 14 million—was damaged by disasters.”

That’s another point that we don’t think about—damage to housing and inability to repair increases the severity of a housing crisis.

“These dual crises are particularly acute for people with low incomes and people of color, who are both disproportionately cost burdened and more vulnerable to the effects of climate change,” they add.

Dana Bourland in an interview with Urban Institute notes, “Our housing system produces a reality in which residents who work 40 hours a week for minimum wage cannot afford a two-bedroom apartment in any US county.”

The housing stock alone “is a major contributor to climate change” she points out, as “residential buildings account for 20 percent (PDF) of greenhouse gas emissions. And most of this housing is “gray housing,” which serves the immediate, necessary function of providing shelter but is often energy inefficient and adjacent to sites of environmental injustice (PDF), exposing residents to health hazards, including air and water pollution.”

She added, “Gray housing is unhealthy for the planet and threatens residents’ physical and financial health.”

But more than that, this housing inequity forces people to drive to work, adding GHG and VMT. And it, as noted above, forces people into more environmentally vulnerable regions.

Much has been made about the projected populations of California declining. We have pushed back on some, arguing that the cause of that decline is largely housing costs. What this data and research show, however, is that the market is actually working against future trends.

Climate change should be pushing people toward cooler climates, but housing cost is doing the reverse.

There is nothing irreversible about the trend, but if we continue to wait, there are things irreversible about climate change and its impact.