Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 213 – Jared Fishman and Fire on the Levee

This week on Everyday Injustice, we are joined by former federal prosecutor Jared Fishman who is now the founder of Justice Innovation Lab.

He tells the remarkable story of Henry Glover’s murder in Hurricane Katrina–era New Orleans.  Glover was killed by police officers following the hurricane, and his killing was thoroughly covered up.

According to the book description, “In 2009, Jared Fishman was a young prosecutor working on low-level civil rights cases in the Justice Department when a file landed on his desk.

“That folder contained two items: a story from The Nation magazine examining a mysterious death in New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina, and an autopsy report for a man named Henry Glover, whose charred remains were found in a burned-out car two weeks after the storm. The autopsy report, bafflingly, listed no cause of death. But according to The Nation story, a gravely wounded Glover had last been seen in a car driven by a New Orleans police officer.”

Fishman eventually flies to New Orleans to learn about what happened, and teams up with a rookie FBI agent, and together they started to track down anyone with information about what had happened to Glover on that day.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

