Monday Morning Thoughts: It Comes Down to This – Put the Housing Somewhere Else

in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space, Opinion
Orchard Park photographed on August 12, 2023.

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – As they say, people in glass houses are probably not the ones to be throwing stones.  While I agree that UC Davis should be building more housing, the residents of the city of Davis at least share some of the blame for the student housing crisis.

One commenter noted yesterday, “UC Berkeley is trying to provide at least 50% student housing and 25% graduate student housing.”

But as we know, Berkeley is facing a lot of the same problems that Davis is facing.  Berkeley of course has been thwarted in attempting to build student housing by CEQA suits.

The commenter however charges, “In contrast, UCD isn’t even trying to provide at least 50% student housing like all the other UCs.  Yet, UCD has 5,300 acres and a 900-acre core campus, the largest UC in the system. UCD’s continued under-performance compared to the other UCs is simply inexcusable.”

UC Davis of course can go further, but one has to wonder where things might be had UC Davis been able to simply build West Village out rather than deal with the absurd lawsuits that delayed construction by years and also made it much more difficult to build faculty and staff housing, because they had no Russell Blvd. access.

That citizen action not only delayed critical housing construction for years, but also helped to permanently poison city-university relations.

More recently, the student housing crisis has not been helped by the 2016 defeat of Nishi at the polls and the subsequent difficulties of having a university-only accessed project that has delayed construction now for almost five years.

On top of that, neighbors forced critical compromise that took housing off the table for University Commons, and those were two student housing projects literally next to campus.  Neither has been built.

It’s easy to say that the university can and should do more—but the citizens of Davis are actually part of the problem overall here.

The Sacramento Bee reported this weekend among other sales in Davis… six sales in Davis over the last week.  The cost is a problem, but the fact that only six sales occurred which prorates to less than 30 sales per month is probably even more so.

Four of the six sales were condos.  The two most expensive were $586 and $609 per square foot.  The $609 one was sold for just under $600,000 which puts it below average and median.  But it was just 970 square feet.

Meanwhile, a 1469-square-foot condo sold for $855K and two homes that were just under 2000 square feet sold for $940K and $1 million.

A survey of some of articles and social media across the state demonstrates the housing problem extends well beyond the city of Davis.

Orange County Register notes: “Goodbye starter home: First-time buyers struggle with Southern California prices, lack of inventory.”

Key point: “For generations, the leap from renter to homeowner begins with a starter home — a small two- or three-bedroom house, a townhome or a condo. Then, as families build equity, advance in their careers and have kids, they move up to the bigger house in the suburbs, often with better schools.

“But after a decade of bidding wars and relentlessly rising home prices, that entry-level ticket to the American dream is looking more like a Tiffany-wrapped jewel, out of reach for all but well-paid professionals or young adults getting down-payment help from their families.

“The median price for starter homes has doubled and even tripled in Southern California and the Bay Area since 2012, according to a recent study by the brokerage Redfin. The minimum annual income needed to afford an entry-level home was as high as $160,000 to $245,000 a year.”

The kicker: “Even in the Inland Empire — Southern California’s most affordable housing market — buyers need a six-figure income to afford a starter home.”

Think about that one.

This is basically a supply problem.

On Friday, Jordan Crimes tweeted, “I’m spending my Friday night in the affluent Bay Area suburb of Millbrae, where the county is presenting a plan to turn a hotel into ~100 homes for unhoused residents. It appears that the entire city is here, and they are *pissed*.”

Grimes notes, “Some background on Millbrae: it’s home to SFO, and has, like many cities in San Mateo County, a very high median household income ($141k/year, specifically). Also like many other cities in San Mateo County, they’ve built very little housing in the last decade.”

It all comes back to resistance.  Put the housing somewhere other than here.  I think we have a word for that.  It begins with an “n” and some people find it pejorative.  I find it descriptive.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

9 thoughts on “Monday Morning Thoughts: It Comes Down to This – Put the Housing Somewhere Else”

  1. Matt Williams

    David, where are the articles about the City’s dismal (and getting worse very day) fiscal situation?  Are you afraid to illuminate the truth about how bad that situation is?  Where is your discussion of how the negative net financial contribution of housing to that dismal fiscal situation is huge?

    Housing is the primary reason we are in the massive fiscal “hole” that we are in … and adding additional housing is only going to dig that hole deeper.

    Shouldn’t we be fixing our current financial problems before we make them even worse?

    You state “The minimum annual income needed to afford an entry-level home was as high as $160,000 to $245,000 a year.” but then spend exactly zero amount of time discussing what that statement means for Davis.  How does the current Davis job market align with that statement?  What is Davis doing to add those kind of “home ownership jobs” to its local economy?  What is UCD doing to add those kinds of jobs to its workforce?  

    1. Tim Keller

      David:  “This is basically a supply problem.”

      This is true

      Matt:  “Where is your discussion of how the negative net financial contribution of housing to that dismal fiscal situation is huge?”

      This is ALSO true

      And that is really the challenge.   We are presented with a housing crisis that requires a city to LOSE money (long term) to fix.   Thats a big ask.

      This is why I think we have a VERY narrow path to walk with a “good” solution to housing.   Simple solutions like “just build more housing” arent going to cut it because HOW we build makes a huge difference.

      I laid out one solution that ticks all the boxes for housing.. it is a narrow path, and it means looking at development very differently than the status quo:  Transit-connected, medium density housing.

      Are there any better ideas to be had?  If not, if we have ONE workable pathway… perhaps its time to start developing the details around that pathway and start getting it done?

  2. Matt Williams

    I also disagree with those—strongly—who argue that new housing should be exclusively on the UC Davis campus and that the city of Davis has no obligation to student housing

    .
    In the above statement in yesterday’s article, what you are asking the City of Davis to take on is an “unfunded mandate.”  UCD is executing a business plan.  In order to capture and perpetuate its revenue streams, housing its students is a cost of doing business … a cost in activities and resources and dollars.  UCD completes some of those activities themselves, but they also outsource a substantial portion of those activities to private contractors (especially in West Village) and to the City and community.  They pay the private contractors for completing those activities but expect the City and the community to complete those activities free of charge.  
     
    Why the double standard?
     
    That question becomes all the more meaningful and relevant when you look at both UC Santa Cruz and UC Berkeley, where the respective universities pay their respective host City millions of dollars each year to “fund” the activities that they “outsource” to them.
     
    Why does UCD expect a free ride?

    Why do you believe UCD should get a free ride, especially in the context of UC Santa Cruz and UC Berkeley?

    Sent from AT&T Yahoo Mail for iPad

  3. Ron Oertel

    This is basically a supply problem.

    There’s actually no “problem” in the first place.
    But what we’re seeing (nationwide) is a drop-off in both supply AND demand, due to rising interest rates.  The predicted housing crash hasn’t really materialized so far, but it’s certainly “correcting” in some markets (like San Francisco).

    All of this is the result of government stimulus after the 2008 housing crash, and the actions they took during the pandemic – which they’re now trying to “correct” via rising interest rates.

    In the meantime, David claims that there aren’t any reasonable “starter” homes in Davis (whatever that means).  In any case, I found 3 of them, via a simple Zillow search:

    $690K:  https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/2001-Humboldt-Ave-Davis-CA-95616/16525034_zpid

    $775K:  https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/540-W-8th-St-Davis-CA-95616/16521065_zpid/?

    (The one above looks pretty sweet, and has an ENORMOUS lot.  More than enough room to add an ADU.)

    $799K:  https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/2846-Loyola-Dr-Davis-CA-95618/16518966_zpid/

    (Price was recently cut by $18K.)

    Not to mention the 96-unit Chiles Ranch development which has been “coming soon” for over a decade.

    And the 30-unit Pole Line Road development (owned by the same developer) in which there hasn’t been any visible construction activity since it was purchased by the same developer.

    Should we discuss (again) all of the new housing available in Woodland, as well?

    But there’s also a basic assumption in David’s argument that I fundamentally (to its core) do not agree with.  That assumption consists of a belief that housing prices should dictate policy.

    This is also the reason I don’t support Tiburon, for example, building massive amounts of housing.  Even though I don’t have a “glass house” (as David might put it) anywhere near there.

     

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      “Not to mention the 96-unit Chiles Ranch development which has been “coming soon” for over a decade.”

      What does that have to do with anything?

      1. Ron Oertel

        Why do you ask me silly questions, causing me to “use up” one of my five comments if I respond?

        You’re the one who started talking about housing availability (specifically in Davis) in your article.

        But there’s actually two parts to my comment:

        1)  96 brand-new units are “eventually” coming to Chiles Ranch, and another 30 on Pole Line.  I believe that all of these are single-family units.

        2)  Why the more than decade-long delay, if “demand” is so high?  Keep in mind that interest rates for the developer were a lot LOWER not too long ago.  Which makes one wonder why this wasn’t built a long time ago.

        But I also want to clarify the following statement I made:

        This is also the reason I don’t support Tiburon, for example, building massive amounts of housing.  Even though I don’t have a “glass house” (as David might put it) anywhere near there.

        I’m specifically referring to the ultimate/total AMOUNT of housing, in regard to my comment above.

         

        1. David Greenwald Post author

          You should probably ask Dan Fouts why they haven’t been able to build the housing. In the time that they’ve taken, Cannery got approved, built and sold – more than five times more housing. I don’t suspect it has anything to do with demand. Obviously much larger developments are being proposed in Davis. Not a very good example especially without delving into the specific circumstances of that project.

  4. Ron Oertel

    This is basically a supply problem.

    True – if you think that a policy of continuously-encouraging non-residents to move to a given locale has any valid purpose or goal.

    A continuous, never-ending expansion of a city onto farmland and open space.  Even better, since every city in the region has this same apparent goal.

    Strangely-enough, some of the most sprawling places (like San Jose and Los Angeles) are also among the most-expensive.

