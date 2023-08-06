Breaking News
Sunday Commentary: Most People Think UCD Could Do More

Date:
West Village

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – There are people in this community who I don’t think there’s value being the host city of a world class university, many blame UC Davis for growing, and many believe new student housing should be on campus.

I don’t share most of those viewpoints to be honest.  I think we benefit from the presence of UC Davis and, while I agree that the university has traditionally not done enough on student housing in particular, I do think they have made some progress here in the last eight years.

That said, I think the university can and should do more.

In a recent column, Chancellor May wrote: “One of my goals is for UC Davis to be a good neighbor with the city and surrounding community.”

I appreciate that—although I’m not sure I agree—as I will explain shortly.

Most of his column addresses student housing.

“For some years, access to affordable student housing has been a key concern for both the campus community and community leaders. We’ve also heard the call for traffic improvements that would benefit bicyclists and pedestrians near the university,” he writes.  “As many of you know, in 2018 we signed an agreement with the city of Davis and Yolo County to commit to making real progress around these goals. “

May continues: “I’m pleased that UC Davis has met our commitments around housing and traffic improvements.”

May announces that on August 16, they will have the grand opening of Orachard Park with approximately 1500 beds.  They also announced the completion of The Green at West Village with 3290 beds.

Said Chancellor May, “With the completion of Orchard Park, we’ve reached the milestone outlined in our agreement with the city of Davis and Yolo County to have 15,000 beds by fall of 2023.”

He added that “due to our focus on housing, nearly 40% of enrolled students based in Davis now have access to campus housing. “

All of that sounds good, but with that last line, it throws up a bit of a yellow caution flag—and maybe even a red flag.

Forty percent is of course not what the university agreed to in the LRDP.  The community was pushing for 50 percent.  They finally topped out at around 48 percent.

So why are we at 40 percent now?

Back in 2018, the city council pushed for 50 percent: “The University will commit to housing a minimum of 100 percent of the projected student enrollment of all new incoming students and at least 50 percent of total University campus student population in the LRDP.”

The university came a long way during the LRDP process.  In 2015, only around 28 percent of students were housed on campus, and that is now 40 percent.  That’s an improvement.

In 2018 we noted that “at this point the university has gone from 6200 to 8500 to 9050 beds.  That still leaves them short of the 10,000 new beds needed to provide housing on campus for half the student population, but it does dramatically move them in the right direction from 28 percent to 48 percent.”

But the university should have done more.

In the MOU for example, he noted that they would reach 15,000 students by 2024 as something they will meet.  But also, 100 percent of new students overall.

And yet, here we are falling short of what was originally agreed upon by only getting to 40 percent rather than 50 percent?

Does this matter?  The short answer is yes.  We still have a student housing crisis.  In January students reported that they were having to camp out to sign up for new housing the fall (nine months away).  That was even with the expectation that all of this new on-campus housing would come on line.

The city of Davis is not blameless here.  The city was asleep at the switch for nearly 17 years, until they finally approved Sterling Housing for students—a project that opened a few years ago.

And while the city has approved several larger housing projects for students in recent years, one of the biggest—Nishi—still has not broken ground.

In short, we still have a student housing crisis.

And while Chancellor May went out of his way to pat himself and his colleagues on the back, nowhere in his column was there any acknowledgement that we still have a shortfall, even if he believes that “UC Davis has exceeded its goal to house 100% of the enrollment growth on campus since the campus Long Range Development Plan’s base year of 2016-17. In the last academic year, 3,790 more students were living on campus. That represents nearly 130% of the enrollment growth.”

All of that falls well short of the acknowledged goal of 9000 and the projected need of 10,000 additional student beds this cycle.

My other problem with the Chancellor’s claim is that he says they want to be a good neighbor to the city.  And yet, as we well know, the university has completed a major economic development project in Sacramento and yet largely ignored any economic development prospects in Davis.

Economic development is a huge part of the future of UC Davis and an area that the city can and must find ways to tap into in order to meet its goals on reduction of VMT and GHG, as well as fiscal and job growth.

In order to meet those needs, the city needs to work just as collaboratively with the university as they have recently on housing.  That is going to take major leadership on the part of the city council but also the Chancellor and his administration to make it happen.

In short, while what the Chancellor suggests is a good start, but I am disappointed that there is no acknowledgement that we all must do more.

20 thoughts on “Sunday Commentary: Most People Think UCD Could Do More”

  1. Walter Shwe

    The blame for Aggie Square not being located in Davis falls squarely on Davis NIMBYs and the unfriendly large scale business development attitude of the City of Davis. In sharp contrast, Sacramento welcomed Aggie Square with arms wide open.

  2. Ron Glick

    “In short, while what the chancellor suggests is a good start, I am disappointed that there is no acknowledgement that we all must do more.”

    That’s all you got?

    UC didn’t vote down Ramos’ project so how is it the fault of UCD? And why is economic development in the City UC’s responsibility?

    Your complaints make no sense.

  3. Ron Oertel

    Economic development is a huge part of the future of UC Davis and an area that the city can and must find ways to tap into in order to meet its goals on reduction of VMT and GHG as well as fiscal and job growth.

    How would creation of more economic activity and jobs reduce VMTs and GHGs – especially in a city in which there’s already a claimed “housing crisis”?

    By the way, the Woodland technology center (or whatever it’s called) is moving forward in regard to the EIR, etc.  (This is what’s left of the proposal that would have been located at the site which will be now be occupied by Bretton Woods, instead.)  1,600 housing units were “added” during its “move” 7 miles up Highway 113.  (To a site that had previously been zoned for commercial-only development, I understand.)

    1. Walter Shwe

      How would creation of more economic activity and jobs reduce VMTs and GHGs – especially in a city in which there’s already a claimed “housing crisis”?

       
      Almost all economic activities possess carbon footprints. Would you rather there be no employers?
       

      By the way, the Woodland technology center (or whatever it’s called) is moving forward in regard to the EIR, etc.  (This is what’s left of the proposal that would have been located at the site which will be now be occupied by Bretton Woods, instead.)  1,600 housing units were “added” during its “move” 7 miles up Highway 113.  (To a site that had previously been zoned for commercial-only development, I understand.)

       
      More supposed sprawl is occurring in your own backyard Ron. You appear powerless to halt it.

      1. Keith Olsen

        Almost all economic activities possess carbon footprints. Would you rather there be no employers?

        Then people promoting these economic developments need to stop claiming they actually reduce VMTs and GHGs.  

      2. Ron Oertel

        Almost all economic activities possess carbon footprints. Would you rather there be no employers?

        Not what I asked.

        Again, how does creating more jobs in a city in which some claim that there’s already a housing crisis reduce greenhouse gasses?

        How is that not a “prescription” for more inbound commuters?

         

         

        1. David Greenwald Post author

          If you keep asking the same question, you keep getting the same answer, you keep rejecting the same answer, why should I keep answering your question?

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            Sure I have: the answer is creating a better housing-jobs balance where people do not have to commute nearly as far to their jobs and thus reducing the VMT and climate impact. We have had this discussion so many times.

        3. Ron Oertel

          Sure I have: the answer is creating a better housing-jobs balance where people do not have to commute nearly as far to their jobs and thus reducing the VMT and climate impact.

          So, here’s the part I don’t understand regarding your claim.

          Already, there’s a claimed “housing shortage” primarily based upon the number of jobs already available to Davis residents, primarily on campus or in Sacramento.

          You also claim that there’s a net influx of commuters to jobs at UCD in particular, due to the jobs available on campus combined with a “housing shortage” in Davis.

          Isn’t that at the heart of what you and the other housing activists claim?

          If so, how would adding even more jobs in Davis “reduce” VMTs and greenhouse gasses?  Wouldn’t this increase the number of inbound commuters – which (according to you) is already a problem?

           

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            In my view what you are missing is this: as the LAO put it, the housing crisis is not necessarily an overall lack of housing, but housing that “is affordable” and “meets their needs.”

            So the problem of Davis is that you have a large influx of workers who come to Davis/ UC Davis from out of town because the housing is not affordable or at least what is affordable doesn’t meet the needs of people.

            And those who live here, are not finding jobs in town (unless they work at the university) that earn enough money and meet their needs.

            So if you only attempt to solve one half of the problem – housing – you miss the other end of the problem that leads to VMT/ GHG.

            Is it ever going to be a complete match? Of course not. But we can do better than we are now, and reduce GHG.

        4. Keith Olsen

          Sure I have: the answer is creating a better housing-jobs balance where people do not have to commute nearly as far to their jobs and thus reducing the VMT and climate impact. We have had this discussion so many times.

          If the solution were every time a community built business parks and housing that it actually reduced VMT and climate impact we wouldn’t have the climate problem have today.  I think that’s a weak theory.

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            Can you agree that we have not developed well in the past – people have to commute long distances because of the mismatch between housing and jobs and that is detrimental to the environment, particularly since we have a car-driven culture?

        5. Ron Oertel

          So the problem of Davis is that you have a large influx of workers who come to Davis/ UC Davis from out of town because the housing is not affordable or at least what is affordable doesn’t meet the needs of people.

          So based upon this theory, how does adding even more jobs address that?

          And those who live here, are not finding jobs in town (unless they work at the university) that earn enough money and meet their needs.

          Ignoring the increasing number of retirees (for the moment), you’re claiming that if more jobs are created, those currently working in Sacramento will “switch” to a job at a technology park on the fringes of an expanded Davis?

          For example, a state of California worker (who has built his/her career within that system) is suddenly going to abandon that system for a job at a technology center?

          And that those (new) jobs would not primarily be occupied by more commuters?

          And that the “newly-vacant” job that the state worker formerly occupied won’t (also) create more demand for housing (including in Davis)?

          Am I understanding all of your underlying claims correctly?

           

           

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            “So based upon this theory, how does adding even more jobs address that?”

            Because there’s a lot of people who live in Davis, who commute to work.

        6. Ron Oertel

          Because there’s a lot of people who live in Davis, who commute to work.

          This is a partial response to one of my questions regarding your underlying assumptions.

          But just addressing singular response on its own, your theory is that a lot of the workers who commute to Sacramento (mostly at state jobs) are going to abandon that system for a newly-created job at a technology park on the fringes of Davis, and that those jobs won’t primarily be occupied by commuters.

          Do I understand your claim correctly?

          (By the way, this also ignores the fact that a lot of state workers are apparently able to telecommute, these days.)

          But let me ask you the primary question again, since you haven’t answered it (in reference to your own comment):

          David:  So the problem of Davis is that you have a large influx of workers who come to Davis/ UC Davis from out of town because the housing is not affordable or at least what is affordable doesn’t meet the needs of people.

          So based upon this theory, how does adding even more jobs address this?
           

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            I think the main problem is you’re overthinking this. The bottom line is that a large number of people commute into Davis to work and a large number of people commute out of Davis to work. That’s not an ideal situation for climate change but also for traffic. That’s primarily due to an imbalance between jobs and housing. The question is: can we improve upon that? That’s not the only driver of housing and jobs and there is no perfect fix.

  4. Keith Y Echols

    Technically Davis isn’t a host city.  More importantly legally it isn’t a host city.  So weather or not Davis gets any benefit from UCD is irrelevant.

    Bottom line, UCD should be responsible for housing it’s revenue producing assets.  The city can take care of the student population by creating a student quarter that has student housing and student focused commercial services/retail/entertainment…etc… that generates much needed sales tax revenue for the city.

  5. Eileen Samitz

    I appreciate this article today and agree the vast majority of it. The simple truth is UCD can and needs to do far more in terms of producing a lot more on-campus housing. UCD has over 5,300 acres and 900-acre core campus and since it is the largest UC, it is inexcusable that they are the only UC not committed to providing at least 50% on campus housing. So, that is nothing for UCD to be proud of, and in fact, it is a huge embarrassment. The fact that UCD planners have not performed to the standard as the other UCs makes one wonder, is it a lack of competence, or a lack of desire to accomplish what the other UCs have so successfully accomplished?

    It gets even worse when it is recognized that Gov. Newsom has allocated $1.2 BILLION for student housing, yet UCD has not applied for any of it. Nothing for UCD to be proud of here either.

    What about sustainable planning for their project and efficient use of the land they develop for student housing. Well, building low density projects consisting of only 4-strories (with a rare 5th story) is nothing for UCD to be proud of either when other UCs like UC Irvine and UC San Diego building densities in the range of 6-stories to 23-stories.  It is clear that UCD likes to teach sustainable planning, but does dot practice it. In other words UCD’s philosophy appears to be “Do as I say, not as I do.”

    Pushing at least 60% of UCD’s students off campus is also nothing for UCD to be proud of, when they have plenty of  land and are fully capable of producing much higher densities on campus like the other UCs. UCD is fully capable to build at least 7-story student housing, as has been done in the City such as “Identity” student housing project built by a private developer on Russell Blvd. near Hwy. 113. This private developer had to pay city development fees, pays property taxes, and had to buy the land in the City which was very expensive. UCD has none of these expenses, yet, they continue to under-perform when compared to other UCs as well as compared to private developers in producing the higher densities needed for student housing.   

    What is interesting is that the Chancellor’s article tried to herald the Orchard Park 4-story complex on 19-acres as such an “accomplishment”. Yet, Orchard Park could have produced almost twice as many student beds had it build 7-stories like the “Identity” student housing project immediately across the street from it on Russell Blvd., and as the other UCs building much higher densities.

    Another valid question is, how many new “units’ have been built versus UCD simply shoe-horning more beds into existing housing units on campus? There has been plenty of complaints by the student regarding this with a minimal discount, if any. In fact, one student sued UCD’s student housing managing company on campus for trying to “bait and switch” him into a double-occupancy room when he paid for a single-occupancy room. In that case, due to legal action taken by the student, the company had to correct that foolish stunt.

    The bottom line is that the recent article by Chancellor May is unfortunately is essentially a “spin” on the real issue, and a diversion to try to excuse UCD from building much higher density student housing on campus.

    However, UCD has the opportunity to “get it right” with the current redevelopment planning of Solano Park on campus. Keep in mind that UCD will have less beds on campus for a few years now, since they are vacating Solano Park, so more students will be pushed off campus until Solano Park is redeveloped years from now. However Solano Park is the perfect opportunity for UCD to build a minimum of 7-story student housing on campus. The question is, will UCD continue to under-perform or step-up to actually implement sustainable m planning that they teach, but have not practiced so far?

    Further, UCD can be a better neighbor by restoring the UCD graduation ceremonies to the Davis campus, rather than moving them to Sacramento like UCD did this past year despite the City Council asking them to please keep the events here. This is because Davis relies on that annual revenue from the hotels, restaurants, and retail. Plus, these students attended UCD here on the Davis campus, not in Sacramento, so here in Davis is where they would want their families to come to see them graduate. This was an lose-lose-lose decision by UCD for their students, the students’ families, and Davis. So, we can only hope that UCD will be a better neighbor by correct this situation by restoring UCD graduations to be here on the UCD campus for the benefit of their students, their families and the City of Davis.

Leave a Reply

