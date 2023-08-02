Trump Indicted Tuesday for 3rd Time – Charges for Efforts to Overturn 2020 Election Results

By Audrey Sawyer

WASHINGTON, DC – More than two and a half years after a pro-Donald Trump mob stormed the Capitol on Jan 6, 2021, in what is known to be the worst attack on Congress since the War of 1812, another indictment has been issued against the former President for election interference.

The other two separate federal indictments were issued in June, including one issued by special prosecutor Jack Smith, bringing charges in Florida accusing Trump of illegally holding onto a sensitive trove of national defense documents and then obstructing the government’s attempts to get them back. That case goes to trial (if as scheduled) in May.

The most recent indictment, filed by Smith in the federal court in DC, claims Trump is accountable for three conspiracies: one to defraud the United States, the second to obstruct an official government proceeding, and the third to deprive people of civil rights provided by the federal law or Constitution. The fourth count is regarding an obstruction of official proceeding.

The federal grand jury had returned the indictment slightly over eight months after Attorney General Merrick B. Garland appointed Smith (career federal prosecutor) to examine both classified document inquiries about Trump and election tampering.

The charges are a notable moment in U.S. history because it involves a former president while currently in the middle of a campaign to return to the White House, who is being charged over attempts to use governmental powers to subvert democracy and stay in office against the will of the voters.

New information emerged from the Jan. 6 House Hearings, including White House counsel Pat A. Cipollone, questioning Trump to “pull back” on objections to President Biden’s victory being certified by Congress hours after the rioters had entered the building.

Trump, responding to the recent charges, stated Tuesday, “Why did they wait two and a half years to bring these fake charges, right in the middle of President Trump’s winning campaign for 2024?” He called it election interference, before comparing the Biden administration to Nazi Germany.

In addition to his federal cases in both elections and documents cases, Trump has legal trouble in state courts. One charge is from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office centering on hush money payments made to pornstar Stormy Daniels in the runup to the 2016 election.

There is also a pending indictment out of Georgia for election fraud. That indictment is expected soon.