Justice Department Awards $58.8 Million in Grants for Legal Services to Domestic and Sexual Violence Survivors

By Kapish Kalita

WASHINGTON, DC – The Justice Department announced this week $58,860,034 OVW (Office on Violence Against Women) grants would be provided to help provide legal services to victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking.

According to the DOJ, “The need for specialized legal services is both urgent and essential for survivors of domestic and dating violence, sexual assault and stalking. These services provide interventions, such as securing restraining or protective orders and address issues such as child custody, immigration, housing and employment, that are essential for survivor safety.”

The DOJ noted “there is a significant overlap between domestic violence and family law, particularly in cases involving children; survivors often need legal counsel to navigate complex issues like child custody, visitation and child support.

“The legal system is inherently complicated, and for survivors who are simultaneously managing the emotional and physical toll of abuse, navigating it can be overwhelming. Despite this acute demand, many communities still lack adequate resources, underscoring the urgency for more comprehensive legal support to ensure both justice and safety for survivors.”

The Director of the OVW, Rosemarie Hidalgo, said, “These grants enhance court-related programs, trauma-informed training, and resources, while also providing victims with specialized legal support. This includes assistance with securing protective orders and navigating complex family law matters…aimed at ensuring that survivors and their families don’t merely navigate our legal system, but genuinely find a path to justice and safety.”

According to Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, “Access to legal assistance is a lifeline for survivors of gender-based violence. Survivors must be able to access services and support that provide a pathway to safety and justice. The Justice Department funding…will expand access to legal representation and make it easier for thousands of survivors to navigate the justice system every year.”

DOJ noted $39,638,367 of the $58,860,034 would specifically be provided to account for the legal needs of domestic and sexual violence victims, $15,272,361 would go to projects to improve the community and legal response to families impacted by violence.

Another $3,199,306 would go to the development of new legal services, with $750,000 going to already existing court programs, in order to help facilitate the expansion of these existing services, said DOJ.