2023 Vanguard Justice Awards Gala Sponsors (UPDATED)

in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Here is our current sponsorship list, hope you will consider adding your name…

Tickets start at $100 per plate.  Sponsors at $250.  To sponsor this event and support this incredibly important cause – please click here – http://tinyurl.com/Vanguard2023.

The event is October 19 in Sacramento the Bank.

Social Justice Champion

Smart Justice, California

Josh Woodward

In memory of Laurence Jeffrey Lichter

John Lewis:

Matthew Luckett

Nora Oldwin

Change Consulting

Ruth Bader Ginsberg

Judge LaDoris Cordell (Ret)

Advocates for Ajay

M.Cubed Office

Cynthia Rodriguez

Cory Briggs Law Office

ACLU – Northern California

Jeff Adachi:

Pointer and Buelna, LLP – Lawyers for the People

Spafford & Lincoln

Rebecca Young

Danica Rodarmel

Josh Chapman – Davis City Councilmember

Briggs Law

Robert Canning and Tia Will

Jeffrey Deskovic Foundation

It Could Happen To You, California

John Burris, Law

Los Angeles Innocence Project

Cruz Reynoso:

George Gascon – Los Angeles District Attorney

Pamela Price – Alameda District Attoney

UC Davis Law School

USF – Racial Justice Clinic

Felony Murder Elimination Project

Mark Reichel, Law Offices

Tilahun Yilma

Anne Weills

Max Szabo and Associates

New Momentum Strategies

Harvey and Evyln Greenwald

Joseph Tully/ Tully & Weiss

The Davis Phoenix Coalition

V. James DeSimone Law

Antonio De Loera-Brust for Yolo County Supervisor

Park Talent Models

Wing and Parisi Law

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

