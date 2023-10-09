Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 220: Sarah Allred and Prison Education Programs

Prison education programs are critical to incarcerated people being able to gain release and succeed once they have done so. Research demonstrates that correctional education is very effective at reducing recidivism.

Sarah Allred spoke with Everyday Injustice and discussed her research on prison education programs including the challenges with the ability to convene, group consequences for individual misconduct, limited resources and other factors.

The carceral setting is not generally conducive to a good learning environment, and negative staff attitudes toward incarcerated individuals contribute to the prison environment.

Listen as Everyday Injustice speaks with Sarah Allred on the benefits and challenges of prison education.