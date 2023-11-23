Breaking News
Rozzana Wins Dem Party Endorsement in Contested Open Senate Seat

in: Breaking News, Elections, State of California
Rozzana Verder-Aliga

Special to the Vanguard

SACRAMENTO, CA—In resounding fashion and by a wide margin, Dr. Rozzana Verder-Aliga won the endorsement this week of the official voice of Democrats in the Golden State, the California Democratic Party (CDP), despite vigorous efforts from other candidates to lobby party members.

“It’s gratifying that the people who share my values of support for working families, excellence in public education, meaningful environmental protections, and preservation of democracy believe I’m the best Democrat to represent Senate District 3.

“These are the blue collar, hard-working, everyday Democrats from around California who care about our state and the future of its people. I’m honored to have their support.”

In balloting at the CDP’s convention in Sacramento, Rozzana received nearly twice as many votes as all the other candidates combined, 59-30. The election will be held March 5th next year with the top two candidates moving to a runoff in November 2024.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

